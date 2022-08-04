Citi Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (13) Maxime Cressy

Date: August 5, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Andrey Rublev vs Maxime Cressy preview

Citi Open - Day 4

Andrey Rublev and Maxime Cressy will lock horns in the third-round of the Citi Open on Friday.

Rublev has had a solid season so far, amassing 33 wins from 44 matches and winning titles at the Marseille Open, Dubai Tennis Championships and the Serbia Open. He also reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and the Nordea Open in Bastaad.

The 24-year old was forced to miss the Wimbledon Championships due to the All England Club's decision to bar Russian and Belrausian players from competing, but he has a decent record in Grand Slam tournaments this year. He reached the third-round at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

The World No. 8 entered the Citi Open on the back of a second-round exit in Hamburg. He started his summer hardcourt season with a commanding straight-sets win against Jack Draper in the first round

Maxime Cressy, on the other hand, has had an encouraging season so far. He's picked up 28 wins from 47 matches and a title-winning campaign at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. The American also scored second-place finishes at the Melbourne Summer Set and Eastbourne International.

Cressy entered the Citi Open on the back of an outstanding performance in Newport. He defeated the likes of Steve Johnson, John Isner and Alexander Bublik en route to his maiden ATP crown at the Hall of Fame Open.

The 25-year-old received a first-round bye in Washington D.C. and squared off against Jack Sock in the second-round. He outfoxed the 29-year-old in a gripping three-set encounter 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

Rublev and Cressy have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is poised at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Maxime Cressy odds

Andrey Rublev vs Maxime Cressy prediction

This will be the pair's first meeting on the main tour and the tie will be tilted towards Andrey Rublev. He's been heavily successful on the ATP circuit, but is yet to make a significant impact in Grand Slam tournaments. The Russian will be determined to prepare well ahead of the hardcourt major at the end of the month.

He put up a compelling performance in his previous match against Draper. The 24-year-old held his serve throughout the match and won 89 percent of his first serve points. He timed the ball extremely well off both wings and gave his opponent no chance to chase the ball down while powering through his groundstrokes.

Cressy will need to position himself in a way where he can use his defensive skills effectively against the top seed. Even after committing 11 double faults in his previous match, he only lost his serve once throughout the contest. The American managed to escape the consequences in the second round against Sock but will be tested in good order against Rublev.

Apart from dealing with Cressy's serve and aggressive net play, Rublev shouldn't have too many problems in his third-round match. He has an impeccable record on hardcourts this season and has already won two titles on the surface in 2022. He should be able to make the appropriate adjustments to counter the American's game plan and come out on top.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

