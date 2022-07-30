Citi Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer

Date: August 1, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer preview

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray will square off against Mikael Ymer in the first round of the Citi Open on Monday.

Murray has had a decent season so far, amassing 22 wins from 34 matches and finishing as the runner-up at the Sydney International and Stuttgart Open.

Murray began his Wimbledon campaign with a solid win over Australian James Duckworth but couldn't get over the line against the big-serving John Isner in the second round.

The Brit will enter Washington on the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Hall of Fame Open. He picked up victories over Sam Querrey and Max Purcell in the first two rounds but succumbed to a straight-sets loss against Belarusian No. 1 Alexander Bublik in the last eight.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



The three-time Grand Slam champion has his first hit



#CitiOpen Welcome back, @andy_murray The three-time Grand Slam champion has his first hit Welcome back, @andy_murray 👋 The three-time Grand Slam champion has his first hit 👀 #CitiOpen https://t.co/XKPQ1Cl7nI

Mikael Ymer has had a disappointing season so far, managing only 10 wins from 25 matches. He made the semifinals at the Open Sud de France in February and the third round at the French Open, which were his best results.

The Swede heads to Washington on the back of a three-match losing streak, making early exits at the Salzburg Challenger, Swiss Open and the Croatia Open. Despite winning the opening set in the first round at Umag, the 23-year-old failed to get over the line against Jaume Munar.

Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Murray and Ymer have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray Mikael Ymer

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Andy Murray will be the favorite heading into this contest. He's made significant improvements to his game this season and will be looking to begin the North American hardcourt swing on a positive note.

The Brit hits the ball exceedingly well off both wings and likes to control points from the baseline. Due to fitness-related issues, he's far off his best at the moment but could pose a huge threat to anyone on his day.

Ymer will be determined to make a positive impact at the ATP 500 event in Washington. He's not been in the best of form this season, but will fancy his chances against the aging Murray. The 23-year-old relies on his efficient serve and possesses good counterpunching skills, especially off his forehand wing. He is one of the fittest players on tour and moves effortlessly around the court.

Murray will need to be focussed from the get-go. Ymer will make it a physical encounter, but the Brit should be able to absorb the pressure and use his experience to come out on top.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far