Citi Open 2022: Dan Evans vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (16) Dan Evans vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: August 5, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Dan Evans vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Dan Evans in action at the Citi Open - Day 6

World No. 40 Dan Evans will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday.

Evans has had a meadiocre season so far, picking up 20 wins from 36 matches and winning the Nottingham Challenger in June. He also reached the semifinals at the Sydney International.

The Brit entered the Citi Open on the back of early exits at the Queen's Club Championships, Eastbourne International and Wimbledon.

The 16th seed began his campaign with a dominant win against Kyle Edmund and followed it up with a splendid performance against Taylor Fritz. He pushed the American to a decider despite losing the opening set. Evans was then handed the win after Fritz retired due to injury.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



Dan Evans saves a match point and advances to the Wishing a speedy recovery to Taylor Fritz!Dan Evans saves a match point and advances to the @CitiOpen Quarterfinals via retirement in the third set. Wishing a speedy recovery to Taylor Fritz!🇬🇧Dan Evans saves a match point and advances to the @CitiOpen Quarterfinals via retirement in the third set. https://t.co/XSa0DCCU7e

Nishioka has amassed 31 wins from 48 matches this season, including a title-winning run at the Columbus Challenger. He also reached the semifinals at the Porto Challenger and the third round at the Miami Masters. The Japanese entered the tournament on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Rome US Challenger.

Nishioka has been inspirational at the Citi Open so far, defeating Jenson Brooksby, Alex De Minaur and Karen Kachanov. He secured his place in the quarterfinals for the second time on the main tour this year by ousting Khachanov 7-6(2), 7-6(1).

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis One of the most entertaining players on the tour is having one helluva week in Washington!



Yoshihito Nishioka follows up his wins over Brooksby and de Minaur with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1), victory over Karen Khachanov, notching 3 straight top 40 wins for the first time in his career. One of the most entertaining players on the tour is having one helluva week in Washington!Yoshihito Nishioka follows up his wins over Brooksby and de Minaur with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1), victory over Karen Khachanov, notching 3 straight top 40 wins for the first time in his career. https://t.co/rTj8lhtNhJ

Dan Evans vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Nishioka leads the head-to-head against Evans 4-0. He defeated the Brit in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Miami Masters 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Dan Evans vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

-125A

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniel Evans -125 -0.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-155) Yoshihito Nishioka +100 +0.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (+110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Dan Evans vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

An enthralling contest is on the cards at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center as two fierce competitors battle it out for a place in the last four.

Evans served well in his previous match, slamming eight aces and winning 75% of his first-serve points. The Brit generally adopts a defensive approach to the game, but uses his tactical nous and court-coverage skills to excel. He is able to generate power and accuracy from his groundstrokes off both wings.

Nishioka was handed a tough draw, but has played brilliantly to make the last eight. He held his nerve in the previous match to win two tie-breaks. The Japanese is one of the quickest movers on tour, making it very difficult to hit through him.

Both players will want to make the most of this opportunity and secure a place in the last four. Nishioka, however, will fancy his chances considering his positive head-to-head record against Evans.

The match will likely go down to the wire, but Nishioka's superior speed and athleticism should see him through in the end.

Pick: Nishioka to win in three sets.

