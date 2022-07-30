Citi Open 2022: David Goffin vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Jack Sock

Date: August 1, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

David Goffin vs Jack Sock preview

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 63 David Goffin will square off against Jack Sock in the first round of the Citi Open on Monday.

Goffin has had a decent season so far, garnering 26 wins from 43 matches and winning the Marrakech Open in April. The Belgian also made the last eight at the Sydney International, Phoenix Challenger and most recently the Wimbledon Championships.

After a third-round exit at Roland Garros, Goffin raised his level at Wimbledon. He picked up hard-fought wins over Sebastian Baez, Ugo Humbert and Frances Tiafoe en route to the quarterfinals, but couldn't get over the line against Cameron Norrie. The 31-year-old was up two sets to one against the British No. 1 but eventually bowed out in a thrilling five-set contest.

Jack Sock, on the other hand, has registered 29 wins from 43 matches this season. A title-winning campaign at the Savannah Challenger and a runner-up finish at the Ilkley Challenger have been his stand-out results so far.

The American also registered a noteworthy run at the Wimbledon Championships. Sock entered the main draw through the qualifiers and picked up brilliant victories over Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Maxime Cressy en route to the third round. He put up a strong performance against Australian Jason Kubler but eventually lost in five sets.

The 29-year-old will enter Washington on the back of a first-round exit at the Atlanta Open where he was outplayed by fellow American Tommy Paul in straight sets.

David Goffin vs Jack Sock head-to-head

Goffin leads 3-0 in the head-to-head against Sock. He defeated the American in straight sets in their most recent encounter at the 2017 Swiss Indoors in Basel.

David Goffin vs Jack Sock odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games David Goffin Jack Sock

Odds will be added once they're available.

David Goffin vs Jack Sock prediction

Wimbledon Championships qualifying - Day 1

David Goffin will be the favorite heading into this contest. He has a 60% success ratio on hard courts and has been more consistent than this opponent this season. The Belgian has also played more matches on the main tour in 2022.

Goffin is known for his patient approach and is most comfortable while dueling from the baseline. He has made positive adjustments to his game since returning from injury and is close to his best level.

Sock has been rather shaky this season but is more than capable of springing a surprise. The American is known for his huge serve and aggressive approach to the game. He will be eager to snap his two-match losing streak but will need to be at his best to challenge a solid competitor like Goffin.

An exciting contest is on the cards in Washington considering both players' contrasting styles. If Goffin settles in quickly and takes his chances, he should be able to see this one through.

Pick: Goffin to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far