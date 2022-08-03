Citi Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio.

Date: August 4, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Washington D.C., United States.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio preview

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Citi Open

The 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will square off against World No. 67 Camila Osorio in the second round of the 2022 Citi Open on Thursday.

Raducanu is competing in this tournament for the first time in her career. On Monday, she made her doubles debut as well. She teamed up with Clara Tauson, but the two went down to the experienced pair of Lucie Hradecka and Monica Niculescu in straight sets.

Raducanu was originally set to face Marie Bouzkova in the first round. However, the Czech withdrew from the tournament, with her spot being given to Louisa Chirico. The teenager started the match by going up a break to lead 2-0. Her opponent eventually retrieved the break to get back on serve.

Raducanu secured another break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and then served out the set with ease to clinch it. The second set was quite one-sided, with the Brit claiming five games in a row to win the match 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Osorio at the 2022 Australian Open

Camila Osorio was up against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round. The American was back in action after being sidelined due to an injury for four months.

Osorio jumped to a 4-1 lead in no time. At 5-2, she held a set point on her opponent's serve. She then stepped up to serve for the set herself and had another set point, but was broken. Kenin then went up a break to lead 6-5, but failed to serve out the set after that.

Osorio came out on top in the ensuing tie-break and never looked back after that. The second set was one-way traffic. The 20-year-old raced to a quick 5-0 lead. Kenin displayed signs of a brief fightback by breaking her opponent's serve. However, Osorio broke back in the very next game to win the match 7-6(2), 6-1.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

The two have not competed against each other on tour before this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 20.5 (-125) Camila Osorio +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Raducanu's record on hardcourts has been quite poor this year as she hasn't won consecutive matches on the surface. Osorio, on the other hand, has done relatively well. She made it to the quarterfinals at Guadalajara and lost to Leylah Fernandez in the final of the Monterrey Open.

Despite coughing up five double faults in the first round, Osorio's serve has improved remarkably. She defended quite well as usual, but was also quite proactive, and her newfound aggression was rewarded.

Raducanu was a little conservative at the start of her opening-round contest, but raised her level as the match went on. She ended up with 15 winners and 18 unforced errors. The teenager will need to start hitting her shots with more depth going forward. She hit quite a few short balls in the previous round, and against a better player, she'll be punished harshly for that.

Raducanu relied heavily on her opponent's mistakes in the first round. This won't work against Osorio, and the Brit will need to dictate the play. Both players have dealt with their fair share of injuries this year, but finally seem to be in a good place health-wise.

Based on their results this season, the match could swing either way. Osorio won't go down without a fight, but Raducanu should prevail in the end.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

