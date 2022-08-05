Citi Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: August 6, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $251,750

Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open - Day 6

Second seed Emma Raducanu will square off against Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Saturday.

Raducanu has had a tough season so far, chalking up 11 wins from 23 matches. Her best results were reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open and the third round in Madrid.

The Brit entered Washington DC on the back of early exits at the French Open and Wimbledon. The 19-year-old powered past Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and secured a hard-fought 7-6(5), 7-6(4) win against Camila Osorio in the second.

Samsonova, on the other hand, has garnered 12 wins from 26 matches. She reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International and semifinals at the Stuttgart Open, which were her best results.

The Russian entered the Citi Open on the back of a second-round exit at the bett1open and a first-round loss at the Bad Homburg Open. However, the 23-year-old has been sensational in Washington DC.

She picked up a solid win against Elise Mertens in the first round and followed it up with a dedicated performance against Ajla Tomljanovich in the second, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Raducanu and Samsonova have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Both players have had an arduous season so far and will be eager to make an impact at the Citi Open. Raducanu will be the slight favorite heading into this contest considering her record on the hardcourts.

The Brit showed grit and determination to edge past her opponent in her previous match. She won 77 per cent of her first serve points and saved two out of three break points against Osorio.

She has made positive adjustments to her game at the Citi Open. She looks much more composed, has kept her errors in check and is also timing the ball significantly better.

Samsonova will need to bring her A-game to the fore to challenge the 19-year-old. She'll be confident of putting up a positive performance, considering her huge wins in the last two rounds. The Russian launched 13 aces and won 75 per cent of her first serve points. Her serve will surely come in handy against the second seed, who's not among the best returners on tour.

Raducanu will be up against a very capable opponent who'll be equally determined to progress to the next round. If the Brit stays in good condition physically and plays at a high level from the beginning, she should be able to come out on top and make her first semifinal this year on the main tour.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

