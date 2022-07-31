Citi Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: August 1, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Second seed Emma Raducanu will square off against Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Citi Open.

Raducanu's had a mediocre season so far, managing to win 42 per cent of her matches and reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open, which was her stand-out performance.

The 19-year-old will be entering the Citi Open on the back of a second-round exit at Wimbledon. She began her SW19 campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Alison Van Uytvanck before going down to Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the second round at the All England Club.

The World No. 10 will be making her maiden appearance at the Citi Open.

Bouzkova, on the other hand, has had a solid season so far. She's registered 30 wins from 40 matches and finished as the runner-up at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. She also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old will be entering the Citi Open on the back of a successful week in Prague, where she defeated the likes of Dominika Salkova, Oksana Selekhmetava and Linda Noskova en route to the final.

Bouzkova is yet to drop a set at the WTA 250 event and will battle it out against Anastasia Potapova for the title on Sunday.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Raducanu and Bouzkova have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Both players will be eager to begin their hardcourt campaign with a win. All eyes will be on Raducanu as she begins preparations to defend her US Open title, with the year's final Grand Slam scheduled to begin at the end of the month.

The Brit relies heavily on her serve and likes to hit the ball flat from the baseline. She has a decent offensive game but can improve on her defensive skills and overall court coverage.

Bouzkova has a 51 per cent win ratio on hardcourts. She's made the main draw at the US Open four times in her career but hasn't been able to move past the first round. The 23-year-old likes to stay aggressive between rallies and has a potent two-handed backhand. She likes to get through her points quickly and has a calming presence on the court.

The World No. 66 has a bit of momentum on her side after a strong showing in Prague. She will fancy her chances against Raducanu, who hasn't played a competitive match in a month.

If Bouzkova paces her match well and sees off the early pressure from the second seed, she has a good chance of causing an upset and sneaking through to the second round.

Pick: Bouzkova to win in three sets.

