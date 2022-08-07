Citi Open 2022 final: Nick Kyrgios vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 7 August, 2022.

Tournament: Citi Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $708,530.

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 9 pm GMT, 2:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Nick Kyrgios vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Nick Kyrgios has been in good form of late

Nick Kyrgios will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the Citi Open on Sunday.

The Aussie has won 26 out of 33 matches this season, with his most notable performance being reaching the Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. He received a bye to the final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from their last-four clash. However, Novak Djokovic beat Kyrgios in the title clash to win his seventh Wimbledon crown.

Kyrgios started the Citi Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron and followed it up by defeating Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4. He then triumphed 7-6(1), 6-2 over Reilly Opelka to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

He saved multiple match points to defeat 10th seed Frances Tiafoe 6-7(5), 7-6(12), 6-2 before beating Mikael Ymer 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the final.

Yoshihito Nishioka has won 10 out of 20 matches this season, with his most notable feat being his current run at the Citi Open.

The Japanese started the tournament by eliminating two tough opponents in Jenson Brooksby (6-4, 6-3) and 11th seed Alex de Minaur (3-6, 7-6(6), 6-2). He then triumphed over Karen Khachanov (7-6(2), 7-6(1)) and Dan Evans (7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5) to set up a semifinal clash against Andrey Rublev.

Nishioka stunned the Russian 6-3, 6-4 to reach his third ATP singles final.

Nick Kyrgios vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Kyrgios enjoys a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Nishioka.

Their first meeting came in the semifinals of the 2016 Atlanta Open, with the Aussie winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. They then clashed in the first round of the 2018 Japan Open and this time, Kyrgios won 7-5, 7-6(3).

The 27-year-old beat the Japanese 6-2, 7-5 in their third encounter, which came in the last 16 of the 2019 Citi Open.

Kyrgios will win his seventh ATP singles title if he triumphs on Sunday, while Nishioka will clinch his second if he manages to come out on top.

Nick Kyrgios vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Nick Kyrgios -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (-175) Yoshihito Nishioka +310 +1.5 (+115) Under 20.5 (+125)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Nick Kyrgios vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Kyrgios will enter the match as the heavy favorite but Nishioka should not be written off given how well he has played throughout the week. The Japanese has been on a giant-killing spree in Washington and will be in good spirits heading into the final.

Kyrgios is one of the best servers on tour; he has served 84 aces in the Citi Open so far. Along with his potent serve, Kyrgios also possesses powerful groundstrokes, especially off the forehand side, making him a handful for anyone on the tour.

Nishioka loves to wear his opponents down and will look to dig in and frustrate the Aussie as much as possible. His best chance lies in prolonging rallies and ultimately forcing errors from the Kyrgios racket.

Nishioka has done exceedingly well this week and will certainly put up a tough fight. However, Kyrgios' superior power, especially on serve, should see him lift the title.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets

