Citi Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Frances Tiafoe at the Atlanta Open - Day 6

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe will square off against compatriot Christopher Eubanks in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Tiafoe has had an average season so far, chalking up 17 wins from 32 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Estoril Open in April. The American also reached the last 16 at Wimbledon and, most recently, the semifinals at the Atlanta Open.

At the All England Club, Tiafoe scored hard-fought wins against Maximilian Marterer and Alexander Bublik en route to the fourth round. Despite taking a two-sets-to-one lead against David Goffin, he bowed out of the Championships in an epic five-set battle.

At the Atlanta Open, Tiafoe registered comprehensive wins over Taro Daniel and Brandon Nakashima, but buckled under pressure against Jenson Brooksby in the last four.

WashTimes Sports @WashTimesSports Frances Tiafoe comes home to Citi Open looking to continue hot streak trib.al/zTAmwBu Frances Tiafoe comes home to Citi Open looking to continue hot streak trib.al/zTAmwBu

Christopher Eubanks has amassed 21 wins from 37 matches this season. He's played most of his tennis on the Challenger circuit, but has put up a few decent performances on the main tour. The tall American reached the quarterfinals at the Indianapolis Challenger and worked his way to the last 16 at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

Eubanks received a wildcard to participate at the Citi Open and began his campaign with an outstanding performance against Benjamin Bonzi. The American was no match for Bonzi in their previous encounter at the Hall of Fame Open, but stunned the Frenchman this time around. He won the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Tiafoe leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Eubanks. He defeated him at the 2021 US Open 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe -225 -2.5 (-115) Under 23.5 (-125) Christopher Eubanks +170 +2.5 (-115) Over 23.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Tiafoe will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. He'll be looking to continue his decent run of form and get a few wins under his belt ahead of the US Open at the end of the month.

Tiafoe generally adopts a patient approach to the game and likes to dictate rallies from the baseline. He can create sharp angles with his groundstrokes and is one of the fittest players on the tour.

The 24-year-old has shown great promise over the years but has a tendency to lose focus in key moments.

Eubanks has put up strong performances throughout the season and has made a couple of top-quality opponents work hard to beat him. The 26-year-old won two challenger trophies on hardcourts in 2021, but is yet to make a noteworthy impact this year.

Eubanks is a tireless worker on the court. Despite losing the first set in his previous match, he kept his cool and played himself into form as the match progressed. He won 81% of his first-serve points and saved five break points against Bonzi.

Tiafoe will have the psychological advantage after beating his opponent in their previous encounter last year. The tenth seed will be up against a solid competitor, but should be able to use his experience and come out on top.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

