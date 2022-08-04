Citi Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Jeffrey John Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Holger Rune vs Jeffrey John Wolf

Date: August 5, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Holger Rune vs Jeffrey John Wolf preview

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 4

Ninth seed Holger Rune will take on Jefferey John Wolf in the third round of the Citi Open on Friday.

Rune has had a good season so far, garnering 28 wins from 48 matches and picking up titles at the Sanremo Challenger and the Bavarian International Tennis Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at Roland Garros.

The Dane entered the Citi Open on the back of a seven-match losing streak, making early exits at the Halle Open, Eastbourne International, Wimbledon, Nordea Open, Hamburg Open and the Croatia Open in Umag. He broke his dismaying run of form with a re-assuring 6-3, 6-2 win against Benoit Paire in the first round.

Wolf, on the other hand, has amassed 30 wins from 49 matches. He's made a decent name for himself on the ATP Challenger circuit and is trying to establish himself on the main tour.

He reached the semifinals in Phoenix, Savannah and most recently in Orlando — all being tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour. He also secured a last 16 berth at Indian Wells after entering the Masters 1000 event as a qualifier in March.

The American entered Washington D.C. on the back of early exits at the Indianapolis Challenger and Atlanta Open (qualifiers). He snapped his three-match losing streak with a solid performance against Taro Daniel in the first round and followed it up with an exhilarating 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 win against Denis Shapovalov in the second.

Holger Rune vs Jeffrey John Wolf head-to-head

Rune and Wolf have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Jeffrey John Wolf odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -135 -2.5(+110) Over 22.5(-115) Jeffrey John Wolf +105 +2.5(-155) Under 22.5(-120)

Holger Rune vs Jeffrey John Wolf prediction

Despite his shaky form and unpredictable approach to the game, Rune will be the favorite to win this match. He's pulled off some eye-catching performances this year and has more experience on the main tour than his opponent.

The Dane will be pleased with his serving performance in the previous match. He won 82 per cent of his first serve points and held his serve throughout the tie against Benoit Paire. Rune also backed it up with accurate groundstrokes, especially with his crosscourt forehand.

Wolf will know what to expect from the youngster and will need to be at the top of his game. He held his nerve brilliantly against Shapovalov, saving five break points at crucial moments and gaining an early advantage in the third set.

The American has won six (Challenger level) titles on hardcourts in his career and has a decent win ratio on the surface. He'll be determined to reach the quarterfinals on the main tour after falling short in the last 16 twice already this year. If he starts well and maintains his focus, he should be able to cause an upset and outfox Rune in this third-round tie.

Pick: Jeffrey John Wolf to win in three sets.

