Citi Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: August 3, 2022.

Tournament: Citi Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $708,530.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Hurkacz is the second seed at the Citi Open

Second seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Hurkacz has had a pretty decent season so far, winning 28 out of 40 matches with a title to his name which came at the Halle Open, where he reached the final with wins over Maxime Cressy, Ugo Humbert, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios. The Pole defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win his first title on grass.

However, the 25-year-old suffered an opening-round defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Wimbledon, losing 6-7(4), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-7(8).

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Hurkacz's down!



One of title's big challengers is already out in Wimbledon, stunned by Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in 5 sets Hurkacz's down!One of title's big challengers is already out in Wimbledon, stunned by Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in 5 sets 💥 Hurkacz's down!One of title's big challengers is already out in Wimbledon, stunned by Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in 5 sets https://t.co/bwYNTbikoF

Ruusuvuori has won 23 out of 42 matches so far this season, reaching the final of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. The Finn beat Egor Gerasimov, Vit Kopriva, Jiri Vesely and Kamil Majchrzak before losing 6-7(9), 6-4, 1-6 to Joao Sousa.

He also reached the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships, where he was beaten by Marin Cilic.

At Wimbledon, he won his opening round fixture against Yoshihito Nishioka before going down to Botic van de Zandschulp. Following the grass Slam, he suffered an opening-round exit at the Nordea Open in Bastad before being eliminated in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

The Finn then entered the Citi Open and reached the second round after defeating Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



Yoshihito Nishioka d. Jenson Brooksby

Emil Ruusuvuori d. Mackenzie McDonald

Christopher Eubanks d. Benjamin Bonzi

Anna Kalinskaya d. Madison Brengle



#CitiOpen A few results from around the groundsYoshihito Nishioka d. Jenson BrooksbyEmil Ruusuvuori d. Mackenzie McDonaldChristopher Eubanks d. Benjamin BonziAnna Kalinskaya d. Madison Brengle A few results from around the grounds 🎾🇯🇵 Yoshihito Nishioka d. Jenson Brooksby 🇺🇸🇫🇮 Emil Ruusuvuori d. Mackenzie McDonald 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Christopher Eubanks d. Benjamin Bonzi 🇫🇷 Anna Kalinskaya d. Madison Brengle 🇺🇸#CitiOpen

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never locked horns before. The winner of Wednesday's match will take on either 15th seed Aslan Karatsev or Mikael Ymer in the third round of the Citi Open.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Hubert Hurkacz -200 -2.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-115) Emil Ruusuvuori +160 +2.5 (-105) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from betmgm).

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Hurkacz will enter the match as the favorite to win but Ruusuvuori cannot be written off as he has beaten a few higher-ranked players this season, including Schwartzman and van de Zandschulp.

The Pole is among the best servers on the ATP tour and will look to make the most out of it. Hurkacz is a strong defensive player but he has powerful groundstrokes and can go on the attack swiftly. The World No. 11's net play will also come in very handy.

Rusuvuori loves to play aggressive from the baseline and it will be interesting to see how he copes with Hurkacz's relentlessness. The Finn served eight double-faults in his last match and cannot afford to repeat that against the Pole.

Hurkacz has produced some pretty good performances lately and should be able to get the better of Ruusuvuori.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far