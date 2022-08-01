Citi Open 2022: Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: August 2, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

World No. 43 Jenson Brooksby will square off against Yohsihito Nishioka in the first round of the Citi Open on Tuesday. He's had a promising season so far, amassing 21 wins out of 35 matches and securing runner-up finishes at the Dallas Open and most recently the Atlanta Open.

The American also reached the last 16 at the Indian Wells, Miami Masters, Italian Open and Rosmalen Grasscourt Championships. He'll be entering the Citi open on the back of a third-round exit at Wimbledon, followed by a near-perfect week in Georgia at the Atlanta Open.

The 21-year-old picked up emphatic wins over Mackenzie McDonald, John Isner and Frances Tiafoe en route to the finals but couldn't see off a challenge from third seed Alex De Minaur. He settled for a second-place finish after the Australian outwitted him in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

ATP Tour @atptour



Jenson Brooksby gets past Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4.



@ATLOpenTennis | #AtlantaOpen Through to the final in his Atlanta debut!Jenson Brooksby gets past Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4. Through to the final in his Atlanta debut! 💪Jenson Brooksby gets past Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4. @ATLOpenTennis | #AtlantaOpen https://t.co/LGeCSbLPSu

Yoshihito Nishikoka, on the other hand, has registered 28 wins from 45 matches. He won the Columbus Challenger and reached the quarterfinals at the Mexico Open in Acapulco, which were his stand-out performances this season.

The Japanese pro will be entering the Citi Open on the back of a semifinal run at the Porto Challenger and a last-eight finish at the Rome Garden Open. He defeated the likes of Patrick Kypson and Alexis Galarneau to secure a quarterfinal berth but couldn't outlast fellow countryman Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Tennis4Cast @Tennis4Cast_



They have met once previously with Yoshihito Nishioka winning however today our algorithm thinks Jenson Brooksby will win with a 79.39% chance.



#WashingtonOpen #ATP500 Yoshihito Nishioka plays Jenson Brooksby later today in Washington Open.They have met once previously with Yoshihito Nishioka winning however today our algorithm thinks Jenson Brooksby will win with a 79.39% chance. Yoshihito Nishioka plays Jenson Brooksby later today in Washington Open.They have met once previously with Yoshihito Nishioka winning however today our algorithm thinks Jenson Brooksby will win with a 79.39% chance.#WashingtonOpen #ATP500

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Brooksby and Nishioka have never faced each other on the ATP tour. Their head-to-head is poised at 0-0.

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby -350 -4.5(+105) Under 20.5(+100) Yoshihito Nishioka +240 +4.5(-145) Over 20.5(-145)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

The duo locked horns at the Columbus Challenger in January this year and Nishioka won the match. However, this will be their first meeting on the main tour and Jenson Brooksby will be the favorite to win considering his recent results and dedicated performances throughout the year.

The American was handed a tough draw at the Atlanta Open, but showed great character to fend off his competitors. He was patient with his build-up play, kept a check on his errors and sharply put away the loose balls. The Japanese pro will be up against a player who's improved significantly over the last few months.

Nishioka, on the other hand, had a disappointing claycourt season and also lost his first-round tie at the All England Club but the 26-year-old favors the hardcourt surface and has won five out of his last seven matches. He has a reputation for playing high-risk tennis and won't hold back from playing his shots in the first-round.

The World No. 92 also has the psychological advantage over his opponent, having beaten him on the same surface this year. Brooksby is coming off an intense week of tennis and might not be at 100 per cent in terms of his fitness. If he manages to play at a high level he could come out on top but a lapse in concentration could tilt the tie towards the other side.

Pick: Brooksby to win in three sets.

