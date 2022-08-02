Citi Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer
Date: August 2, 2022
Tournament: Citi Open 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Washington, D.C., United States
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $708,530
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports
Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer preview
Karen Khachanov and Dominik Koepfer will go head-to-head in the second round of the Citi Open on Tuesday.
Khachanov, seeded seventh, received a bye in the first round of the Citi Open. He has had an average season so far. The World No. 24 reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 where he was taken out by Frenchman Gael Monfils in straight sets.
Additionally, Khachanov made the semifinals of the Qatar Open and Serbia Open. He played in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2 and recently, three consecutive quarterfinals at the Libema Open, Halle Open and German Open.
The Russian made it to the third round of the Australian Open, the fourth round at Roland Garros, but had to sit Wimbledon out.
Notably, Khachanov bagged a silver medal in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Dominik Koepfer, meanwhile, has struggled with his form. The former World No. 50 has played just eight tour-level tournaments so far. He has not managed to move past the second round in any event.
The German defeated Kwon Soon-woo 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Citi Open.
Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head
The head-to-head between Khachanov and Koepfer stands at 0-0. The two will lock horns for the first time in Washington, D.C.
Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer odds
*will be added once available*
Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer prediction
Khachanov will be the favorite in this encounter.
Khachanov is an aggressive hitter who plays mainly from the baseline. He serves big and has a very effective forehand with plenty of topspin. The 26-year-old, however, can vary forehand spin depending on the speed of the surface.
The Russian can use his tall stature to his advantage by changing the angles of his forehand and hitting flat when needed.
For Dominik Koepfer to have a chance at entering the third round, he will have to attack Khachanov’s relatively unreliable backhand. The Olympic medallist has weak net play and making him come to the net will work in the German’s favor.
Pick: Khachanov to win in straight sets.