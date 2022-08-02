Citi Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: August 2, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Karen Khachanov and Dominik Koepfer will go head-to-head in the second round of the Citi Open on Tuesday.

Khachanov, seeded seventh, received a bye in the first round of the Citi Open. He has had an average season so far. The World No. 24 reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 where he was taken out by Frenchman Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Additionally, Khachanov made the semifinals of the Qatar Open and Serbia Open. He played in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2 and recently, three consecutive quarterfinals at the Libema Open, Halle Open and German Open.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Karen Khachanov keeps doing his job in Hamburg! The seed #7 defeats Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5 and reaches his 3rd straight QF Karen Khachanov keeps doing his job in Hamburg! The seed #7 defeats Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5 and reaches his 3rd straight QF https://t.co/R2ll3Ewqz6

The Russian made it to the third round of the Australian Open, the fourth round at Roland Garros, but had to sit Wimbledon out.

Notably, Khachanov bagged a silver medal in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dominik Koepfer, meanwhile, has struggled with his form. The former World No. 50 has played just eight tour-level tournaments so far. He has not managed to move past the second round in any event.

The German defeated Kwon Soon-woo 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Citi Open.

Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

The head-to-head between Khachanov and Koepfer stands at 0-0. The two will lock horns for the first time in Washington, D.C.

Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer odds

Karen Khachanov vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Khachanov will be the favorite in this encounter.

Khachanov is an aggressive hitter who plays mainly from the baseline. He serves big and has a very effective forehand with plenty of topspin. The 26-year-old, however, can vary forehand spin depending on the speed of the surface.

The Russian can use his tall stature to his advantage by changing the angles of his forehand and hitting flat when needed.

For Dominik Koepfer to have a chance at entering the third round, he will have to attack Khachanov’s relatively unreliable backhand. The Olympic medallist has weak net play and making him come to the net will work in the German’s favor.

Pick: Khachanov to win in straight sets.

