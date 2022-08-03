Citi Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock preview

World No. 32 Maxime Cressy will square off against compatriot Jack Sock in the second-round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Cressy has had an impressive season so far, picking up 27 wins from 46 matches and winning the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. The American also scored runner-up finishes at the Melbourne Summer Set and Eastbourne International.

Cressy defeated Mitchell Krueger, Steve Johnson and John Isner en route to the final at the Hall of Fame Open. He was on the backfoot against Alexander Bublik in the summit clash but dug deep to secure a sensational comeback win against the Belarusian.

Jack Sock, on the other hand, has registered 30 wins from 44 matches, including a title-winning run at the Savannah Challenger in April. He also secured a runner-up finish at the Ilkley Challenger.

The 29-year-old put on an impressive display at the Wimbledon Championships. He entered the main draw through the qualifiers and reached the last 32 at the grass-court Major.

He came into the Citi Open on the back of a second-round exit in Newport followed by a first-round loss in Atlanta. The American snapped his two-match losing streak by beating David Goffin in straight sets in the first round.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock head-to-head

Sock leads the head-to-head against Cressy 1-0. He defeated him 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(1) in an engrossing second-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maxime Cressy -120 -1.5 (+105) Under 24.5 (-120) Jack Sock -105 +1.5 (-145) Over 24.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock prediction

Maxime Cressy in action at the Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Eight

An enthralling contest is on the cards at the William H.G. FritzGerald Tennis Center in Washington as two top-quality opponents battle it out for a place in the round of 16 at the Citi Open.

Although Cressy will go into the match as the marginal favorite, it could go either way.

Cressy has converted good performances into clinical wins this season and looks hungry for success on the main tour. He's a master of serve and volley tactics but has also worked on his overall game over the past few months.

Sock has registered most of his wins on the Challenger circuit this season. The American is known for his booming serve and physical presence on the court. He hits clean groundstrokes and can be a dangerous opponent on his day.

Cressy will be determined to get revenge for his Wimbledon loss, but Sock will not be easy to beat. The 29-year-old has the ability to counterpunch from the baseline and possesses an exquisite passing shot thanks to his experience on the doubles circuit.

Sock's skillset could pose a huge threat to Cressy's style of play. The match promises to be a closely-fought encounter, but Sock could just steal it in the end.

Pick: Sock to win in three sets.

