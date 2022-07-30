Citi Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Marcos Giron.

Tournament: Citi Open

Date: August 1, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Washington D.C., United States.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,953,285.

Nick Kyrgios vs Marcos Giron preview

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open.

2022 Wimbledon Championships finalist Nick Kyrgios will take on home favorite Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2022 Citi Open on Monday.

Kyrgios' return to action at the Atlanta Open following his run to the Wimbledon final didn't go as planned. While he pulled out of singles citing an injury, he continued to compete in doubles, teaming up with Thanasi Kokkinakis. He's had some pretty decent results on hardcourts this year.

At the start of the season, Kyrgios lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Australian Open. His results improved considerably in subsequent tournaments. At the Indian Wells Open, he scored wins over Sebastian Baez, Federico Delbonis, Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner to reach the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios then lost to Rafael Nadal in three tight sets. He made it to the fourth round of the Miami Open, defeating Adrian Mannarino, Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini before going down to Sinner in straight sets. With a 21-7 record for the year, the Australian has been a consistent performer.

Kyrgios' last title came at this very tournament. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final in 2019 to lift the Citi Open trophy. He'll now be aiming to end his three-year-long title drought.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Marcos Giron has had some decent results throughout the year that helped him reach the top 50 of the ATP rankings in May. His performances on hardcourts have been quite inconsistent. His campaign Down Under at the start of the year ended without a win, losing in the first round of the three events he competed in, including the Australian Open.

Giron then made it to the semifinals of the Dallas Open, where he lost to Jenson Brooksby. He also scored a win over Taylor Fritz en route to the last four. He then made it to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open, where Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated him. The 29-year old suffered consecutive first-round exits at Indian Wells and Miami.

Giron kicked off his American hardcourt swing by competing in the ongoing Atlanta Open. He lost to Soon Woo Kwon in three sets in the first round.

Nick Kyrgios vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

They have not competed against each other prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Nick Kyrgios vs Marcos Giron odds

Nick Kyrgios vs Marcos Giron prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Based on their results thus far, Kyrgios will be the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. He has won 21 matches this season with just seven losses, while Giron's win-loss record for the year stands at 11-20.

Kyrgios' massive serve alone will give him a huge advantage in this match. Giron is quite decent when it comes to return of serve, but he's going to have a hard time dealing with the Australian's serve bombs.

Kyrgios has more firepower in his groundstrokes, which might also overwhelm his opponent. Giron is steady from the baseline, but doesn't possess any effective weapons to trouble the 27-year-old. The American does have a couple of top 20 wins under his belt this year.

Giron's victories over Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman prove that he can challenge top players, but his lack of consistency often leads to his downfall. Kyrgios' injury scare in Atlanta hasn't hindered him too much, so he's likely to be fully fit for this contest. Expect the Australian to make a winning start to his Citi Open campaign.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

