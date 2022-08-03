Citi Open 2022: Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs (12) Sebastian Baez

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez preview

American Sebastian Korda will lock horns with 12th seed Sebastian Baez in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Sebastian Korda hasn’t fared as well as one would have expected this season. The 22-year-old has won 18 matches against 14 losses. Although his ranking peaked at World No. 30 on May 2, he has since dropped to World No. 54.

Korda was able to make it to one semifinal this year at the Estoril Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, where he was the defending champion. The American famously took out an in-form Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Big win for Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, stopping Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in their 1st traditional-format match after Alcaraz beat him in NextGen final



Korda loves the clay & handled the pressure & wind best in this 3hr, 1 min duel



The second of many I suspect Big win for Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, stopping Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in their 1st traditional-format match after Alcaraz beat him in NextGen finalKorda loves the clay & handled the pressure & wind best in this 3hr, 1 min duelThe second of many I suspect https://t.co/RgAD0oIbo1

Korda reached the third round at the Australian Open as well as the French Open, but had to pull out of Wimbledon after suffering shin splints.

In the first round of the Citi Open, Korda defeated Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-6(5).

TennisUpToDate @TennisUpToDate2 tennisuptodate.com/atp/sebastian-… Sebastian Korda moves on at Washington while Jenson Brooksby crashes out #Tennis Sebastian Korda moves on at Washington while Jenson Brooksby crashes out #Tennis tennisuptodate.com/atp/sebastian-… https://t.co/RKb2VLayC0

Sebastian Baez, on the other hand, has had plenty of success this season. The 21-year-old started the year as World No. 99 and now stands at a career-high World No. 31. He has garnered 26 wins against 19 losses so far.

Baez lifted his maiden ATP title at the 2022 Estoril Open. He also contested two other finals at the Chile Open and the Swedish Open. Moreover, he reached the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open and the Lyon Open.

the Net magazine @thenet_m Sebastian Baez became the champion in Estoril defeating Tiafoe 6-3 6-2.

The 21-year-old Argentine won his first career title and will make a debut in the top 40 on Monday #ATPEstoril Sebastian Baez became the champion in Estoril defeating Tiafoe 6-3 6-2.The 21-year-old Argentine won his first career title and will make a debut in the top 40 on Monday #atptour 🇦🇷Sebastian Baez became the champion in Estoril defeating Tiafoe 6-3 6-2. The 21-year-old Argentine won his first career title and will make a debut in the top 40 on Monday #atptour #ATPEstoril https://t.co/1nxaViZomn

Baez found himself in the second round of all three Grand Slams this year, but was unable to move past that stage. In the second round of the French Open, the Argentine notably put the then World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in jeopardy by producing a match point against him. Baez was unable to convert the match point, losing to the eventual semifinalist.

The Argentine received a bye in the first round of the Citi Open.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Alexander Zverev saves match point & survives the challenge of Sebastian Baez, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5.



Pretty memorable Philippe Chatrier outing for Baez.



Surviving that challenge earns Zverev the right to face Nakashima or Griekspoor for a place in the R16. Alexander Zverev saves match point & survives the challenge of Sebastian Baez, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5.Pretty memorable Philippe Chatrier outing for Baez.Surviving that challenge earns Zverev the right to face Nakashima or Griekspoor for a place in the R16.

Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Korda and Baez have previously clashed on one occasion at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, which was a special format. The American leads the head-to-head against the Argentine 1-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Sebastian Korda -225 -3.5 (+100) Over 21.5 (-138) Sebastian Baez +175 +3.5 (-138) Under 21.5 (+100)

Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Although Baez has had a good season, he will be entering the tournament with two straight losses after making the final at the Swedish Open. Moreover, hardcourt isn’t his preferred surface.

Korda will have the momentum having played and won in the first round of the tournament. His aggressive game and good ball striking ability will come in handy during this encounter. The American’s tall build will trouble the shorter-than-average Baez.

He will look to play volleys and try to bring the Argentine into the net to score points against him.

Baez, meanwhile, will try to extend rallies with his consistent returns. He also has a good serving game that will benefit him against the tall American.

The contest could go either way, but Korda may have a slight edge over his opponent.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.

