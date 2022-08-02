Citi Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

Third seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Fritz has had a good season so far, garnering 29 wins from 40 matches and winning titles at Indian Wells and Eastbourne. The American was on an eight-match winning streak when he squared off against Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Despite taking a two-sets-to-one lead against the Spaniard, he lost in five. The 24-year-old will be making his first appearance since that heart-breaking loss.

Alexei Popyrin has picked up decent wins on the Challenger circuit, but is yet to find his bearings on the main tour this year. He lifted the trophy at the Bordeaux Challenger and reached the semifinals at the Ilkley Challenger.

The Australian entered the Citi Open on the back of early exits at the Wimbledon Championships, Nordea Open and the Atlanta Open. He reached the second round after his Taiwanese opponent Wu Tung-lin retired from their opening-round encounter in the first set.

The First Serve @TheFirstServeAU Alexei Popyrin gets a tour level first round win at the



Next: Third seed Taylor Fritz.



#TheFirstServe Despite an early retirement to his opponentAlexei Popyrin gets a tour level first round win at the @CitiOpen for the first time since Miami back in March.Next: Third seedTaylor Fritz. Despite an early retirement to his opponent 🇦🇺 Alexei Popyrin gets a tour level first round win at the @CitiOpen for the first time since Miami back in March. Next: Third seed 🇺🇸 Taylor Fritz.#TheFirstServe https://t.co/g6ViXsJja6

Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Fritz and Popyrin have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -650 -3.5 (-160) Over 21.5 (-145) Alexei Popyrin +425 +3.5 (+115) Under 21.5 (+105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Fritz is the overwhelming favorite to win this match. The American has had a prolific season so far and has a solid win ratio on hardcourts.

Fritz compliments his reliable serve with clean groundstrokes. He times the ball exceedingly well off both wings and has tightened his game this season. If the 24-year-old improves his defensive skills and court coverage, he will become a complete player.

Popyrin is the underdog in this match, but is more than capable of springing an upset. He announced himself on the tour by claiming his maiden ATP title at the 2021 Singapore Open.

The Australian prefers a measured approach and likes to operate from the baseline. His impeccable footwork allows him to run around the court and use his potent forehand. He possesses a powerful serve, consistently clocking 130 mph.

Fritz cannot afford to take it easy against Popyrin. However, if he plays anywhere near his best, he should prove too strong for the young Australian

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far