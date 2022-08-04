Citi Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (13) Dan Evans

Tournament: Citi Open

Date: August 4, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,953,285

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans preview

Taylor Fritz and Dan Evans posted comfortable wins in their opening matches to set up a third-round showdown at the 2022 Citi Open on Thursday.

Fritz, the third seed, is playing in his first tournament since Wimbledon — where he made the quarterfinals before going down in five sets against Rafael Nadal. The American was in complete control of his contest against Alexei Popyrin, breaking the Australian's serve once in each set to close out the win 6-4, 6-3.

Evans dropped only three games in his opening-round win/

Evans, meanwhile, dropped only three games in his win over countryman Kyle Edmund. The 16th-seeded Brit was especially impressive on return as he broke his opponent in six of his eight service games.

Given his affinity for hardcourts, Evans could well cause a few problems for the third seed in the third round encounter.

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Fritz leads Evans in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten his opponent in straight sets at the Rome Masters last year.

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans odds

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans prediction

Fritz is one of the favorites for the title in Washington.

Fritz's powerful baseline-oriented game is tailor-made for the surface and while he will be a firm favorite to win the contest, he will need to be wary of Dan Evans' dogged game.

The Briton does not possess as much firepower, but he more than makes up for it with his consistent groundstrokes and variety. He has also enjoyed playing on hardcourts — a surface where he has achieved some of his best results, including all three finals and one title on the ATP tour.

Evans was successful in extracting quite a few errors from Edmund in his last match, but the strategy is unlikely to work too well against an in-form Fritz.

The American will step out on court looking to be the aggressor. His serving prowess and superior power off the ground definitely give him an edge on the surface, and it will take a mighty effort from Evans' end to stop Fritz.

Prediction: Fritz to win in straight sets

