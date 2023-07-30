Citi Open 2023: Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs (WC) Elina Svitolina

Date: July 31, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Washington DC, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Elina Svitolina will face Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the Citi Open 2023.

Svitolina has been in great form over the last couple of months. The Ukrainian returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter and took a few tournaments to find her level back.

The Ukrainian last played at Wimbledon where she beat Azarenka en route to the semifinals. She also reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and the Internationaux de Strasbourg title. She has climbed back into the Top-30, currently sitting at No. 27 after being ranked outside the Top-1000 prior to her comeback.

Azarenka has had a tough season where she hasn't been able to maintain her level consistently. Her best result of the year is a semifinal finish at the Australian Open. She also reached the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, where she lost to Svitolina in a tense affair.

The Belarusian has posted a 17-13 win-loss record so far this year and is standing at No. 19 in the WTA rankings. She will look to get back on track with a victory against Svitolina as she aims to clinch her first title of the year.

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Svitolina and Azarenka have played six times against each other, and the latter leads the head-to-head 5-1.

As mentioned earlier, they faced each other recently at Wimbledon, where Svitolina won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9). The two have faced each other on hardcourts four times to date, with Azarenka coming out on top on all occasions.

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Elina Svitolina Victoria Azarenka

(Odds will be updated once available)

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The two players have opposing styles of play from the baseline. Azarenka likes to take the ball early, dominate the court, and keep the pressure piling on the opponent. Svitolina, on the other hand, is comfortable sitting back and working her way into the rallies.

Svitolina has the edge based on recent form, but Azarenka has proved to be a bad matchup for her in the past. Their upcoming clash will be a hard-fought one, but Azarenka should be able to seal the win.

Pick: Azarenka to win in three sets.