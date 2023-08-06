Citi Open 2023 Final: Tallon Griekspoor vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (12) Tallon Griekspoor vs (9) Dan Evans

Tournament: Citi DC Open 2023

Round: Final

Date: August 6, 2023

Venue: Washington DC, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Tallon Griekspoor vs Dan Evans preview

Griekspoor is into his first Citi Open final.

Twelfth seed Tallon Griekspoor locks horns with ninth seed Dan Evans in the final of the Citi Open in Washington DC.

World No. 37 Griekspoor upset top seed Taylor Fritz on Saturday to reach his first DC final. There was little inkling of what was in store when the American No. 1 pocketed the opener for the loss of three games.

However, the 27-year-old Dutchman broke Fritz - who had come into the match winning 80 of his 82 service games - en route to restoring parity. Griekspoor then reeled off the last five games of the decider, breaking twice, to reach the final on his DC debut.

It was a virtuoso performance from Griekspoor, who outhit Fritz in terms of winners (40-30) - including 13 aces - and also won more baseline points (47-34). He now holds a 27-12 win-loss record this season, having beaten Liam Broady, French veteran Gael Monfils and J.J. Wolf earlier this week.

Meanwhile, in the other last-four clash, the 30th-ranked Evans got the better of Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. After taking the opener for the loss of three games, a tougher battle ensued in the second set. However, the Briton won the ensuing tiebreak to make his first DC final.

This is Evans' first final of the season after losing in the last four at Marrakech and Barcelona. Having beaten Gregoire Barrere, Alexander Shevchenko, and Frances Tiafoe this week, the 33-year-old improves to 12-18 in 2023 and 8-4 in DC, where he made the quarterfinal last year.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Griekspoor has lost both previous meetings with Evans - both on hardcourt - without winning a set. Their last clash was in the opening round at Antwerp in 2022.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tallon Griekspoor Dan Evans

(Odds will be updated when available)

Tallon Griekspoor vs Dan Evans prediction

Evans is into his first DC final.

The two players look evenly matched, with neither being the biggest server nor the most powerful hitter on tour.

Evans, with his signature single-handed backhand, has more experience on hardcourt than Griekspoor - going 105-96 and winning one title. Meanwhile, the Dutchman is only 29-31 but has also won one title on the surface.

Griekspoor has taken the more circuitous route to the title match - dropping two sets in four matches to Evans' one in four. However, going by his attacking display against Fritz, expect the Dutchman to take down Evans and continue his banner year.

Pick: Griekspoor to win in three sets.