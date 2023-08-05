Citi Open 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Grigor Dimitrov vs (9) Dan Evans

Date: August 5, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Dan Evans preview

Dimitrov at the 2023 Citi Open.

Grigor Dimitrov will lock horns with Dan Evans in the semifinals of the 2023 Citi Open on Saturday.

After a first-round bye, Dimitrov knocked out home favorite Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets in the second round. He scored another routine victory over Emil Ruusuvuori in the third round to make it the last eight.

Dimitrov was up against Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals. The Bulgarian had won both of their previous encounters and was the favorite to emerge victorious once again. However, the Frenchman withdrew before the match due to an injury, sending the 32-year old into his third semifinal of the season.

Evans defeated Gregoire Barrere and Alexander Shevchenko to advance to the quarterfinals, where he faced second seed Frances Tiafoe. The Brit secured a break of serve at the start of the first set, which proved to be more than enough for him to take the opener.

Evans started the second set by snagging a break of serve. Tiafoe was able to level the score down the line this time. However, the Brit broke his opponent's serve once again in the 11th game of the set, following which he served out the match to win 6-4, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Dimitrov leads Evans 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Brit won their previous encounter at the 2020 Vienna Open in three sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Grigor Dimtrov Dan Evans

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans at the 2023 Wimbledon.

While Dimitrov got a free pass into the semifinals, Evans was made to work hard for it by Tiafoe. The Brit was in dire need of a good week. Prior to competing in Washington, he had won just eight matches this season and was on a seven-match losing streak.

Evans seems to have rediscovered his form once again. He's put up a good fight against Dimitrov in the past and even won their encounter at the Citi Open seven years ago. But the Bulgarian has gotten the upper hand on three other occasions to lead the rivalry.

Evans' counterpunching often frustrates his opponents, but Dimitrov certainly has the game to go toe-to-toe with him. The latter's serve also gives him an upper hand and the fast courts here also give him an opportunity to attack more. The Bulgarian has been more consistent compared to the Brit this year and as such will be the favorite to compete in the final on Sunday.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.