Citi Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (WC) Elina Svitolina

Date: August 4, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Citi Open.

Top seed Jessica Pegula will take on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Citi Open on Friday (August 4).

Following a first-round bye, Pegula faced lucky loser Peyton Stearns in the second round. After being on even footing at the start of the first set, the World No. 4 swept five of the last six games of the set to claim it.

There were four service breaks to begin the second set, with neither player being able to hold on to the lead. Pegula snagged another break to go 5-3 up, but failed to close out the match after that as Stearns managed to secure a break of serve. However, the top seed broke back immediately to win 6-3, 6-4.

Svitolina, meanwhile, scored a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka to reach the second round, where Daria Kasatkina awaited her. The Ukrainian reeled off five games in a row to clinch the first set.

Svitolina continued to dominate the proceedings in the second set as well, racing to a quick 5-1 lead. She wrapped up the match soon after that to record a 6-2, 6-2 victory and an eighth consecutive win over Kasatkina as well.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Pegula leads Svitolina 2-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jessica Pegula -160 +1.5 (-400) 2 sets (-200) Elina Svitolina +125 -1.5 (+260) 3 sets (+140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open.

Svitolina saved all 10 break points that she faced against Kasatkina in the previous round. She also struck 22 winners off her forehand wing and seven using her backhand, while her unforced error count stood at 27.

Pegula, on the other hand, did well to get past Stearns, though she did have a minor stumble while trying to close out the match. The last time she faced Svitolina, she dropped just a couple of games against her. The American's flat hitting should once again give her an edge on the fast courts here.

However, Svitolina has been playing quite well since her comeback. Gone are the days of simply playing defensive tennis as the Ukrainian is ready to attack more and more. If she's able to implement the same strategy against Pegula successfully, she's likely to come out on top.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.