Citi Open 2023: Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Keys at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Madison Keys and Qinwen Zheng are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 Citi Open.

Keys started the season on a strong note, winning all five of her matches to lead the USA to victory at the United Cup. Her unbeaten run came to an end in the third round of the Australian Open. A quarterfinal showing in Dubai was her best result after that, while losing early in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Keys then reached the last eight of the Charleston Open and the fourth round of the Italian Open. She was unable to maintain this momentum at the French Open as she was shown the door in the second round.

Keys had a successful grass swing as she captured her seventh career title at the Eastbourne International. Her good run of form continued at Wimbledon, where she reached the quarterfinals, but lost to the in-form Aryna Sabalenka.

After a slow start to the season, Zheng reached the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and then the fourth round of the Miami Open. A quarterfinal finish at the Italian Open was the highlight of her clay swing.

Following a second round exit from the French Open, Zheng didn't win a single match on grass. She then took a wildcard to compete in the Palermo Open. It turned out to be a wise decision as she snapped her four-match losing streak and claimed her maiden WTA title.

Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -160 +1.5 (-400) Over 21.5 (-120) Qinwen Zheng +125 -1.5 (+260) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Qinwen Zheng at the 2023 French Open.

Both players are in good form at the moment. Keys played some great tennis during the grass swing, while Zheng just bagged her first career title. The two posses a potent first serve, which they use effectively to set the tone of the rallies.

The duo are known for their aggressive, hard-hitting brand of tennis. They're often aiming to end the points early, so lenghty rallies are going to be a rare sight in this encounter. However, the two are equally capable of going off the rails in the middle of a match with plenty of errors.

Keys usually fares slightly better against big-hitters compared to counterpunchers. With experience also on her side along with the home crowd, the American will be the favorite heading into this contest.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.