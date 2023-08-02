Citi Open 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Leylah Fernandez

Date: August 3, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Maria Sakkari at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari will square off against 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the 2023 Citi Open on Thursday.

Sakkari led her country to the semifinals of the United Cup, but the Greeks went down to the Italians at that stage. She was stunned by Zhu Lin in the third round of the Australian Open. The 28-year-old then reached the semifinals at three of her next four tournaments.

Sakkari wrapped up the hardcourt swing with a second-round exit from the Miami Open. A semifinal finish at the Madrid Open was her best result on clay, but she was sent packing in the first round of the French Open.

Sakkari's grass season went the same way. After another last four finish of the season in Berlin, she was dumped out by Marta Kostyuk in the first round of Wimbledon. As the fourth seed in Washington, the Greek was the recipient of a first-round bye.

Fernandez knocked out Varvara Gracheva and Katie Boulter to secure her spot in the Citi Open main draw. She was up against home favorite Bernarda Pera in the first round.

Fernandez led 3-0 in the first set, but Pera dug deep to get back on serve. However, the Canadian managed to snag another break of serve and held on to the lead this time to clinch the set.

The second set started with seven consecutive breaks of serve, with Fernandez gaining the upper hand to go 4-3 up. She then served for the match at 5-4, but Pera secured a break of serve to keep herself in contention. The Canadian then broke back once again and closed out the match on her second try to win 6-3, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Sakkari leads Fernandez 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Grampians Trophy in straight sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maria Sakkari -190 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-115) Leylah Fernandez +145 -1.5 (+290) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 Citi Open.

Fernandez overcame her struggles on serve to score a win over Pera. She coughed up nine double faults and got broken five times. The Canadian will need to beef up her serve, or else it could cost her big time.

After a strong start to the season, Sakkari's recent results have been quite lukewarm. She has performed reasonably well on hardcourts, compiling a 15-7 record on the surface this year.

Fernandez's serving woes could put her on the backfoot against a capable returner like Sakkari. The 28-year-old muscles her forehand quite well and can easily overpower her younger opponent.

Fernandez is not one to go down without a huge fight, but her recent results don't inspire much confidence. If she cleans up her act, she might pose a threat to Sakkari, but the latter should be able to make it through.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.