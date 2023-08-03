Citi Open 2023: Tallon Griekspoor vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tallon Griekspoor vs (WC) Gael Monfils

Date: August 3, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Tallon Griekspoor vs Gael Monfils preview

Tallon Griekspoor at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

12th seed Tallon Griekspoor will take on Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2023 Citi Open on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Griekspoor was up against Liam Broady in the second round. The former secured a break of serve at the start of the first set and defended his lead quite well, saving four break points later on.

While Griekspoor wasted a set point on Broady's serve at 5-3, he closed out the set himself with ease in the following game. The 27-year old then broke his opponent's serve twice to go 5-1 up in the second set. He wrapped up the match soon after that to win 6-4, 6-2.

Monfils scored a straight sets win over Bjorn Fratangelo to set up a second round date against fifth seed Alexander Bublik. A single break of serve in his favor proved to be enough for the 36-year old to capture the first set.

Monfils struck first in the second set as well, going up a break to lead 2-1. Bublik fought back to level the score, but couldn't sustain his level. The Frenchman went on another three-game run to go 5-3 up.

After a hold of serve by Bublik, Monfils stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4. He initially wasted three match points and then had to save a couple of break points as well. He finally closed out the proceedings on his fourth match point to win 6-3, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tallon Griekspoor Gael Monfils

Tallon Griekspoor vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2023 French Open.

Monfils' second round win over Bublik marked the first time he has won consecutive matches since last year's Canadian Open. The Frenchman was the underdog in the last round given his recent results, but took control of the reins right from the get go.

Monfils's ballstriking against Bublik proved that the veteran is far from done. He struck 24 winners against 10 unforced errors. Griekspoor barely broke a sweat against Broady as well. He had a stellar day on serve and didn't face a single break point.

Monfils hasn't dropped a set all so far and will be itching to continue the momentum. His court coverage remains impressive as ever and is capable of hitting the ball quite well even when on the run. Griekspoor will be aiming to keep the points short to avoid letting his opponent settle into a rhythm.

Griekspoor will be the favorite given his ranking and results. But if Monfils continues to play like this, he's certainly capable of continuing his journey in Washington.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in three sets.