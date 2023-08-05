Citi Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (12) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: August 5, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Fritz at the 2023 Citi Open.

Top seed Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 37 Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinals of the 2023 Citi Open on Saturday.

Fritz knocked out Zachary Svajda and Andy Murray to make the last eight, where he faced Jordan Thompson. Aside from facing a couple of break points in the fitth game, the American dominated the first set to claim it for himself.

Fritz tightened his grip on the match in the second set. He started off with a break of serve to put himself in the lead and remained in front until the end. With Thompson serving to stay in the match at 5-3, the American snagged another break to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

Griekspoor scored wins over Liam Broady and Gael Monfils to reach the quarterfinals, where J.J. Wolf awaited him. Both players defended their serves quit well for the better part of the first set.

Griekspoor secured the decisive break in the 11th game, after which he served out the opener in the following game. An early break of serve put him ahead in the second set and he didn't look back after that. The 27-year old held on the lead to win the match 7-5, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Fritz leads Griekspoor 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Tallon Griekspoor

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

After tough battles in the third round where they were pushed to three sets, both had a relatively easier time in the quarterfinals. Fritz had a pretty decent day with respect to his serve and blasted 21 winners in contrast to just eight unforced errors.

Griekspoor also made it past Wolf without much fuss. He didn't face a single break point and won 89% of his first serve points. The 27-year old will have his task cut out for him against Fritz, who is also on a seven-match winning streak at the moment.

Fritz will also have the support of the home crowd, which is likely to motivate him to play even better. Of his 11 career finals, five of them have been in the United States. He's one step closer to reaching another one and given his form at the moment, the top seed should have no problem making it to Sunday's final.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.