Classy Tennis outfits by top designers and brands

Prachi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    01 Dec 2018, 18:38 IST

Models wear tennis outfits designed by young NZ fan

Tennis is a classic and individualistic sport. Each player has got their own charm and style of playing. The other most attractive thing about tennis players is their outfit. Through history, we have seen the tennis outfits evolve along with the players. 

The different tennis Grand Slams have their own exclusive outfit regulations. Tennis has always given us luxurious and elite forms of apparel exhibition. From the pristine White Wimbledon outfit to the classic country based outfits tennis can always be related to fashion. Here are some of the stunning tennis apparel

In recent days, we see lovely choices of apparel worn by tennis professionals. The women tennis players especially have shown great interests in their looks. The short skirts and t-shirts, the racer back collection, the typical shorts, and top and sleeveless outfits have fascinated us. The various colour combinations along with their matching accessories too have added essence to the apparel. Today, nail colour and hair accessories have made things more exciting than ever. Multiple brands are sponsoring tennis professionals and many are brand ambassadors too. Nike is one of the oldest brands to offer tennis apparel. It is liked and preferred by many players even today. 

Men tennis players have got a unique style for their tennis outfits. They have got jackets, typical shorts, and t-shirts and the sleeveless t-shirt ranges. Wristbands, shoes, bags, socks are also considered as their major priority. We have seen players in different modes of outfit for every different Grand Slam. In a way, this multiple our interest to watch the game. 

Designers along with top brands work with innovation to bring the best outfits for our favourite players. Every player has got their own style of playing and all the leading brands try to give the best to match their style.

Serena William's Queen Collection 

Serena William's Queen Collection
Serena William's Queen Collection

Phenomenal designer Virgil Abloh and Nike brand have in unison introduced The Queen Collection. The day-time dress and night-time dress was released by the consistent player, Serena Williams, during the fifth edition of US Open, 2018. The six-time Grand Slam Champion has always fascinated the tennis crowd with her tennis outfits. The asymmetrical outfit symbolizes Serena's power and aggression along with a touch of feminism.

The tulles along with this tennis apparel give impressions of ballet dance. This is specially designed to meet with the tennis moves of Serena. Serena's Queen Collection includes flare, the glistening and classy pair of shoes.

Prachi
CONTRIBUTOR
