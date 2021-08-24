Cleveland 2021: Daria Kasatkina vs Catherine McNally preview, head-to-head & prediction | Tennis in the Land

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daria Kasatkina vs Catherine McNally

Date: 24 August 2021

Tournament: Tennis in the Land 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cleveland, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daria Kasatkina vs Catherine McNally preview

Top seed Daria Kasatkina will take on America's Catherine McNally in the second round of the 2021 Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. While Kasatkina breezed past Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3 in the first round, McNally had to grind out a 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 win over Anna Danilina.

After a mediocre 2020, Daria Kasatkina has seen a resurgence in form and results in the first half of this year. She won her first title since 2018 at the Phillip Island Trophy, before going on to triumph in St. Petersburg too.

The claycourt season didn't prove too fruitful for Kasatkina, as she suffered a string of early exits. But the Russian regained her form on the grasscourts of Birmingham, where she finished as a finalist.

Kasatkina then progressed to her fourth final of the year in San Jose, but lost to home favorite Danielle Collins. The World No. 27 is now looking for a positive week here in Cleveland before shifting focus to the US Open.

Catherine McNally at the Adelaide International

Her opponent for the second round, Catherine McNally, is currently trying to make her way up the rankings ladder.

The 19-year-old has just eight WTA tour wins under her belt this year, but has done a far better job in doubles. She bagged the doubles titles in Charleston and Parma partnering compatriots Hailey Baptiste and Coco Gauff respectively.

McNally and Gauff had also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open at the start of the year. Curently ranked No. 134 in the world, McNally would be hoping to stage a deep run this week.

Daria Kasatkina vs Catherine McNally head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Daria Kasatkina and Catherine McNally, hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daria Kasatkina vs Catherine McNally prediction

Daria Kasatkina and Catherine McNally are not the most aggressive of players from the baseline, but they do have a crafty style of play. Both Kasatkina and McNally use the backhand slice liberally, and the latter also has strong reflexes at the net.

Daria Kasatkina at the Western & Southern Open

On serve both women are prone to leaking a few too many double faults, but McNally has the ability to rack up effortless aces too. The American also uses her defensive skills effectively to get a lot of balls back in play.

That said, Kasatkina is the clear favorite for this match given her recent form and overall experience. If she stays assertive during the rallies and avoids any mental lapses, she should be able to fend off McNally's challenge.

Prediction: Daria Kasatkina to win in straight sets.

