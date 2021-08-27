Cleveland 2021: Magda Linette vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head & prediction | Tennis in the Land

Match details

Fixture: (6) Magda Linette vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Date: 27 August 2021

Tournament: Tennis in the Land 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Cleveland, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Magda Linette vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Magda Linette and Irina-Camelia Begu produced dominant displays on Thursday to set up a semi-final meeting at the 2021 Cleveland Open.

Linette, the sixth seed, was the first to book her spot in the last four. The Pole produced a near-flawless performance to dispatch top seed Daria Kasatkina in a match that lasted just over an hour.

Irina-Camelia Begu

Begu, meanwhile, cruised past Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The Romanian was impressive on serve, winning well over 70% of the points on her first serve.

Begu's serve has been a weapon all week, helping her score big wins over the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Polona Hercog. The 31-year-old will be keen to carry the momentum into her first semi-final of the season.

Magda Linette vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Magda Linette holds a comfortable 3-0 lead over Irina-Camelia Begu in their head-to-head. The Pole dropped just five games in their most recent meeting, which came at the 2019 Korea Open.

Magda Linette vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Linette's aggressive approach has worked well for her this week.

This is a tough contest to call, given both Magda Linette and Irina-Camelia Begu have produced some of their best tennis this week. But based on their lopsided head-to-head, Magda Linette will enter this contest as the favorite on paper.

Linette's aggressive style of play has worked well for her so far in Cleveland as she has managed to outmuscle her opponents from the baseline. Her strong numbers on return -- she won 75% of second-serve return points against Kasatkina -- should hold her in good stead against Begu.

Begu, for her part, will look to keep the points short and prevent Linette from finding any rhythm from the back of the court.

The Romanian will need to be at her very best if she is to stop Linette's march. But if she suffers any sort of let down, the Pole will capitalize.

Prediction: Magda Linette to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram