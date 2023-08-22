Cleveland 2023: Sloane Stephens vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Tennis in the Land

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Sloane Stephens vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: August 23, 2023

Tournament: Tennis in the Land

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Cleveland, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $271,363

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sloane Stephens vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Ninth seed Sloane Stephens will take on Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland.

The American has had a modest season so far, chalking up 22 wins from 38 matches and a title-winning run at the ITF L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. She also reached the semifinals at the Rabat Open and quarterfinals at the ATX Open in Austin.

Stephens reached Cleveland on the back of third-round exits at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open. She began her campaign with a remarkable comeback win over Lauren Davis in the first round. The 30-year-old outlasted the Russian in a three-set contest, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

2023 French Open - Day Five

On the other hand, Mirra Andreeva has had an encouraging season so far, amassing 30 wins from 35 matches and title-winning runs at the ITF W60 Chiasso and W60 Bellinzona. She also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the Madrid Open.

The 16-year-old entered the Tennis in the Land event on the back of a second-round exit at the Lausanne Ladies Open. She began her campaign in Cleveland against Tamara Korpatsch in the first round and secured a hard-fought win against the German. Andreeva outfoxed Korpatsch in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.

Sloane Stephens vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The head-to-head record between Stephens and Andreeva is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Sloane Stephens vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Sloane Stephens vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Fans are in for an exciting match between Sloane Stephens and Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. With their contrasting seasons and playing styles, the encounter promises to be a captivating battle on the outdoor hardcourt.

Stephens, the ninth seed, brings her wealth of experience to the court. Despite a mediocre season, she has shown glimpses of her formidable skills. Known for her powerful groundstrokes and athleticism, the 30-year-old possesses the ability to dictate play and control the tempo of the match. Her recent comeback win over Lauren Davis in the first round showcased her resilience and determination.

On the other side of the net, the 16-year-old Andreeva has been making waves with her impressive performances this season. With a solid record and title-winning runs at the ITF W60 Chiasso and W60 Bellinzona, Andreeva has proven her potential. Her youth brings a fresh perspective to the game, and her versatility and shot-making ability make her a solid opponent.

Stephens' experience and court craft will likely be her key weapons against Andreeva. She will aim to exploit her opponent's relative inexperience and use her powerful groundstrokes to push Andreeva out of her comfort zone. Andreeva, on the other hand, will rely on her agility and shot variety to keep the American guessing. Her ability to absorb pace and redirect shots could pose a challenge for the 2017 US Open champion.

While Stephens' experience gives her an edge, Andreeva's youthful exuberance and recent successes cannot be overlooked. However, considering Stephens' ability to raise her game on big occasions, she is likely to have a slight advantage. Fans can expect a hard-fought battle, with Stephens ultimately prevailing in a three-set encounter.

Pick: Stephens to win in three sets.