Cluj-Napoca 2021: Emma Raducanu vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu is the third seed at the Transylvania Open.

Match details

Fixture: (3) Emma Raducanu vs Ana Bogdan

Date: 28 October 2021

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Ana Bogdan preview

Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Ana Bogdan in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2021 Transylvania Open on Thursday.

Raducanu, the third seed, scored her first win on the WTA Tour (outside of a Grand Slam) against Polona Hercog in her opening match in Cluj-Napoca. The Brit showed incredible fighting skills to recover after losing the opening set.

Raducanu and Hercog pushed each other to the brink in the first two sets, producing high-quality rallies. But the Brit pulled away in the decider after winning the first five games to seal a berth in the second round.

Ana Bogdan, meanwhile, has been involved in some mammoth contests this season. The 28-year-old had Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa on the ropes at Roland Garros in their third-round clash and was also part of the longest US Open match against Rebeka Masarova in the first round.

Bogdan, however, is yet to find the form that saw her surge to a career-high ranking of No. 59 in 2018. She opened her campaign in Cluj-Napoca with a solid win over Ivana Jorovic and will be looking to carry the momentum forward.

Emma Raducanu vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Emma Raducanu and Ana Bogdan, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Emma Raducanu vs Ana Bogdan prediction

Raducanu was made to work hard in her opener.

Given the huge gulf in rankings and recent run of form, Emma Raducanu will come into this contest as the firm favorite.

The Brit's hard-fought win over Hercog in the first round would have given her plenty of confidence. She did not look the most comfortable out on court, but managed to battle hard and pull through.

Ana Bogdan could present the Brit with quite a stern challenge. The Romanian likes to take the ball early, much like Raducanu, and this encounter could well turn into a battle for control of the baseline.

Raducanu possesses strong groundstrokes off both wings, while her aggressive return position was one of the standout features of her opening-round encounter. Bogdan also has a few weapons, including a flat backhand with which she can move her opponent around the court.

Bogdan will throw everything she's got at Raducanu in search of an upset, but the Brit's well-rounded game should help her fend off the Romanian.

Prediction: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram