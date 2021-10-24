Cluj-Napoca 2021: Emma Raducanu vs Polona Hercog preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Emma Raducanu vs Polona Hercog

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Polona Hercog preview

Emma Raducanu will open her 2021 Transylvania Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Raducanu, the third seed, is looking to bounce back from her early exit at Indian Wells earlier in the month. The US Open champion is also seeking her first tour main draw win outside of a Grand Slam tournament.

Against the experienced Hercog, however, the youngster faces a potentially tricky opponent first up.

Polona Hercog will be keen on rediscovering her form in Cluj Napoca.

Hercog has endured a rough season since reaching the third round of Roland Garros back in May. The Slovenian, in fact, has not won consecutive matches since.

Hercog last played an ITF event in the US, where she lost in the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old will be hoping to put up a stronger showing here in Cluj-Napoca this week.

Emma Raducanu vs Polona Hercog head-to-head

This is set to be first career meeting between Emma Raducanu and Polona Hercog, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Emma Raducanu vs Polona Hercog prediction

Emma Raducanu is eyeing her first tour win outside of the Grand Slams.

Given the huge gulf in their world rankings, Emma Raducanu will enter this contest as the firm favorite. That said, the Brit will need to be wary of Polona Hercog's dogged game.

The Slovenian possesses solid topspin-heavy groundstrokes off both wings. She enjoys playing in long-drawn-out rallies, and often manages to extract errors from her opponent's racket.

Raducanu, on the other hand, enjoys playing on quicker surfaces and likes to take the ball early. Her aggressive return position was one of the standout features of her run at Flushing Meadows, and she is likely step out with a similar intent in Cluj-Napoca.

Hercog has a few weapons in her arsenal of her own, including a big first serve. That means Raducanu will need to find her range quickly against the Slovenian, who has the experience to capitalize on any opportunities that might come her way.

Prediction: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

