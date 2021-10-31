Cluj-Napoca 2021: Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Simona Halep vs (2) Anett Kontaveit

Date: 31 October 2021

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 5.30 pm local time, 2.30 pm GMT, 8 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Halep at the BNP Paribas Open.

The top two seeds at the 2021 Transylvania Open, Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit, will face off for the title in an exciting final on Sunday.

Halep was at her ruthless best in her semifinal match, demolishing Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-1 to reach her first final of the season. She has played spectacularly throughout the week, winning all of her matches comfortably in straight sets.

The Romanian has been plagued by injuries for most of the 2021 season and consequently missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Her prolonged absence saw her stay in the top 10 end at 373 weeks. But Halep has been slowly working herself into form and her efforts have been rewarded this week.

Kontaveit at the 2021 J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Anett Kontaveit, meanwhile, has continued her hot streak, defeating Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals to claim her ninth match win in a row. She's now just one win away from qualifying for the WTA Finals and making her debut in the top 10 of the rankings as well.

The Estonian has turned her season around remarkably over the last few weeks. She won two WTA 500 events and reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, and now finds herself in her sixth final of the season.

Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit have played each other thrice so far, with the Romanian leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. She has won all of their encounters in straight sets.

Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Simona Halep at the 2021 US Open.

The final will feature two contrasting styles of play, with Simona Halep's defensive abilities coming up against Anett Kontaveit's offensive brand of tennis. Both women have played brilliantly all week, with neither dropping a set en route to the final.

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner, is quick around the court and has the stamina to play extended rallies. However, she can also adopt a proactive approach when the need arises.

Kontaveit, on the other hand, loves to dictate play from the baseline with her powerful groundstrokes. She's equipped with a good serve as well, but Halep is a fantastic returner so the Estonian cannot afford the slightest of lapses.

There's a lot on the line for both players in the title clash. For Halep, it's an opportunity to win her first title of the year in front of her home crowd. A win for Kontaveit, on the other hand, will ensure a berth in the WTA Finals. Expect both women to play at a high level and leave their heart out on the court.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram