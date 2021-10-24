Cluj-Napoca 2021: Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Top seed Simona Halep will take on young compatriot Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the inaugural Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca. But much to the disappointment of the home fans, the all-Romanian encounter will be held without spectators owing to the aggravating COVID-19 situation in the city.

Simona Halep will be looking to close out her injury-stricken season with a positive week on home soil. She fell prey to injury on multiple occasions this year, which caused her to withdraw from a slew of tournaments - including Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The World No. 19's prolonged absence from the tour also forced her out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years. But she is coming off a strong quarterfinal run in Moscow, and will be hoping to make good use of her final shot at a maiden title of the season this week.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse with the Hamburg European Open trophy

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, meanwhile, has had a confident season thus far. She clinched her maiden WTA title at the Hamburg European Open as an unseeded player, before reaching another final in Palermo. The 23-year-old's impressive results have propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 83 in the world.

Interestingly, Ruse and Halep paired up for doubles earlier this month in Indian Wells, where they reached the Round of 16.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Simona Halep and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

While Elena-Gabriela Ruse employs her heavy baseline artillery to go on the attack, Simona Halep has exceptional shot tolerance which helps her prevail in longer exchanges. Both women are also remarkable movers around the court, so we can expect some riveting rallies from them.

Simona Halep at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

The Romanians aren't the strongest of servers, and Ruse even tends to produce costly double faults on occasion. Halep, on the other hand, often maintains a healthy first-serve percentage, while keeping the double faults in check.

Ruse can also be prone to conceding untimely unforced errors, and the two-time Major champion will look to exploit any of her opponent's lapses. If Halep plays to her strengths, she should be able to sneak out a victory.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three sets.

