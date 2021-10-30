Cluj-Napoca 2021: Simona Halep vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Simona Halep vs (6) Marta Kostyuk

Date: 30 October 2021

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Top seed Simona Halep will take on Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals of the inaugural Transylvania Open on Saturday. While Halep eased past compatriot Jaqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1 to make the last four, Kostyuk overcame reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1.

Simona Halep is in the middle of an emotionally demanding season. A series of injuries sidelined her for months, even forcing her to miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Halep's absence from the tour pushed her out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years.

Nevertheless, the Romanian appears to have found her best form on home soil in Cluj. The World No.18 hasn't dropped a set all week and can secure a berth in her first final of the season by beating Kostyuk on Saturday.

Marta Kostyuk at the 2021 French Open

Kostyuk, meanwhile, has made steady progress this year. She reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi before making the last four in Istanbul. She also advanced to the fourth round of a Slam for the first time in her career at Roland Garros.

The 19-year-old's results propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 53 and she can crack the top 50 by upsetting the top seed in Cluj.

Simona Halep vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

The only previous meeting between Simona Halep and Marta Kostyuk took place earlier this month in Indian Wells, which Halep won in straight sets. Hence, their head-to-head currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the Romanian.

Simona Halep vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Simona Halep at the BNP Paribas Open

This match will feature contrasting styles of play. Simona Halep has exceptional footwork, speed and shot tolerance, which help her prolong rallies, while Marta Kostyuk has powerful groundstrokes that allow her to take control of the points.

Kostyuk's brand of tennis is quite hit and miss and she could be prone to making untimely unforced errors, especially against a player who can defend like Halep.

If Halep can engage the teenager in extended rallies while staying consistent on her serve, she should be able to eke out a victory.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram