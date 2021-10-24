Cluj-Napoca 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Transylvania Open

The inaugural edition of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca has been hit by a series of last-minute withdrawals, with Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa, and Ekaterina Alexandrova among the top players to have pulled out of the tournament.

Despite the setbacks, the WTA 250 event, which will be held without spectators as Romania continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases, will feature a few established names from the tour.

Leading the charge will be Romania's No. 1 Simona Halep. The in-form Anett Kontaveit, who is seeking her fourth title of the year in Moscow, is seeded second.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who has a Romanian father, will also draw a lot of attention as the third seed. Cincinnati runner-up Jil Teichmann rounds out the top four seeds.

On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the draw might unfold:

Top half: Emma Raducanu, Marta Kostyuk look to topple Simona Halep

Simona Halep in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Seeded players: [1] Simona Halep, [3] Emma Raducanu, [5] Ajla Tomljanovic, [6] Marta Kostyuk

Expected semifinal: Simona Halep vs Emma Raducanu

Dark horse: Marta Kostyuk

Analysis: Simona Halep has been promoted to the top seeding after the withdrawals of several players. The Romanian is currently in the midst of a rough season.

The former World No. 1 had to sit out the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships as well as the Tokyo Olympics due to a calf injury. The 30-year-old, whose ranking has plummeted to No. 19, has managed to play just four tournaments since May.

But even with the limited opportunities, Halep managed to make an impression, especially at the US Open where she reached the Round of 16. The two-time Grand Slam champion will now be eager to bring that form to her home tournament and end the season with a title.

Halep opens her campaign against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an all-Romanian clash. Things could get tricky for Halep in the quarterfinals, where she could face Ajla Tomljanovic provided the Australian overcomes the talented Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

Marta Kostyuk looks on during a match at the BNP Paribas Open

If the seedings hold, the semifinals could see a blockbuster battle between Halep and third seed Emma Raducanu. Considering Halep is one of Raducanu's idols, the clash between the two will be highly anticipated.

However, the British teen's path to the semifinals is fraught with danger. She opens against the hard-hitting Polona Hercog, and could meet 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk in the last eight.

Semifinal prediction: Simona Halep def. Marta Kostyuk

Bottom half: Anett Kontaveit looks to continue red-hot form

Anett Kontaveit looks on during a match at the BNP Paribas Open

Seeded players: [2] Anett Kontaveit, [4] Jil Teichmann, [7] Irina-Camelia Begu [8] Anhelina Kalinina

Expected semifinal: Anett Kontaveit vs Jil Teichmann

Dark horse: Alison Van Uytvanck

Analysis: The in-form Anett Kontaveit headlines the bottom half of the draw. The Estonian has been on a roll in the past few weeks, winning titles in Cleveland and Ostrava. At the time of writing, she has also advanced to the final in Moscow — her fifth of the year. Unless fatigue creeps in, the World No. 20 will be hard to stop.

Kontaveit will play a qualifier first up, before a potentially tricky outing against Astana Open champion Alison Van Uytvanck. Kontaveit could then come face to face with Ukraine's World No. 57 Anhelina Kalinina in the quarterfinals.

Jil Teichmann in action at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021

The Estonian's biggest test could come in the semifinals in the shape of World No. 39 Jil Teichmann. The Swiss followed up her runner-up showing in Cincinnati with a run to the quarterfinals in Ostrava, and would be determined to replicate that form at the Transylvania Open.

Semifinal prediction: Anett Kontaveit def. Jil Teichmann

Prediction for the final

Simona Halep def. Anett Kontaveit

