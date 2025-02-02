Cluj-Napoca 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourts (Indoors)

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports and Sony LIV

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Stearns plays a shot at the Australian Open - Source: Getty

Third seed Peyton Stearns will take on Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Transylvania Open on February 4, Tuesday.

Trending

Stearns captured her maiden title on tour in the Morocco Open last year. She outfoxed Mayar Sheriff of Egypt in the finals, 6-2, 6-1. The American also reached the third round of the French Open and the US Open but ended up losing to Mirra Andreeva and Marketa Vondrousva.

Stearns will enter Cluj-Napoca on the back of early exits in Adelaide and Melbourne. Despite a resilient effort against Emma Navarro at the Australian Open, she was eliminated by the eighth seed in the first round, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5.

Gracheva returns a serve at the Hong Kong Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Varvara Gracheva reached the fourth round of the French Open, her best result in 2024. She outfoxed the likes of Maria Sakkari, Bernarda Pera, and Irina-Camelia Begu but fell to Mirra Andreeva in the last 16.

The Frenchwoman will enter Cluj Napoca on the back of a second-round exit at the 2024 Hong Kong Open. She defeated Tatiana Prozorova in the first round, but couldn't make her mark against Anastasia Zakharova in the second. The Russian edged past her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

Gracheva leads the head-to-head against Stearns 2-1. She defeated her most recently at the 2024 Hobart International.

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns Varvara Gracheva

(Odds will be updated when available)

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Stearns plays a potent forehand at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns is poised to make a significant impact at the highest level. She opened her account on tour last year and will be looking to add more silverware to her locker in 2025. The American is known for her sharp groundstrokes off both wings and effortless movement on the court.

Gracheva, on the contrary, secured a runner-up finish in Austin two years back, which is her best result on tour so far. The 24-year-old has the potential to raise her level and challenge the top players on tour. She has a solid all-around game and good decision-making skills on the court.

While Stearns has already started her campaign this year, Gracheva is a bit undercooked. Considering their record on hard courts and form on the main tour, Stearns will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The third seed should be able to find her rhythm and make a strong start at the Transylvania Open.

Prediction: Stearns to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback