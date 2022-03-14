"Coco Gauff is one of the players who I feel like any moment is going to do some really big things" - Victoria Azarenka

In a press conference following her second-round win at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, Victoria Azarenka showered praise on teenage sensation Coco Gauff, calling her one of the "most talented players" of her generation. Azarenka believes the American will achieve "really big things" on the WTA tour in the future.
"I feel like for me Coco is one of the players who I feel like any moment is going to do some really big things," the Belarusian said. "I think she's one of the most talented players from kind of her generation, at least in my perspective. I think she's got a pretty good head on her shoulders which is pretty remarkable at this age."
Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff were seen practicing together ahead of the BNP Paribas Open. The duo were spotted trading hits prior to the WTA 1000 event last year as well.
Speaking about her practice session with the American, Azarenka pointed out that the 18-year-old has immense potential and that it was just about "putting it together." She also spoke of her amazement at Gauff's confidence and maturity at such a young age.
"Practicing with her, I can just see the talent that she has and the potential that she has. It's a matter of putting it together. I think for her to mature and get confident with herself. It amazes me. Her talent, as an athlete, is really impressive," added the two-time Grand Slam winner.
Both Gauff and Azarenka have advanced to the third round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. While the former defeated Claire Liu in straight sets, the latter enjoyed an easy win over Astra Sharma.
"I really love her attitude, she's very humble" - Victoria Azarenka on Paula Badosa
In the same press conference, Azarenka said she got on well with Paula Badosa and felt that with a little development, the Spaniard could go "pretty far" on the WTA tour. The Belarusian was full of praise for the Spaniard's attitude and called her a "very humble" person.
"I really love her attitude. She's very humble. I think that's why we kind of get along really well off the court, too. She's a very hard worker. I feel like her game can develop further. For any of us, it's how willing are you to take that step to the uncomfortable, to the unknown?" Azarenka said.
"I think if she's able to kind of go beyond that, she can go pretty far. She's already, what, top five (smiling)? It's a long road to a Grand Slam, being No. 1, but she's stepping on those opportunities."
Paula Badosa is the defending champion at the BNP Paribas Open, having beaten Azarenka in the final last year. The Spaniard will square off against compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament on Monday.
