"Coco Gauff is playing so well, she is going to get to the top 10, whether it was last week, this week or any coming week" - CiCi Bellis

American teenager Coco Gauff came agonizingly close to making her top-10 debut in the WTA rankings last week. The American, who was projected to become the World No. 10, was edged out by Daria Kastakina after she won the trophy in San Jose and ensured her return to the elite club instead.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, former professional tennis player CiCi Bellis said the breakthrough is bound to come sooner rather than later for Gauff. She said Gauff was playing some really good tennis and was bound to break into the top 10 "any week".

"Yeah, I mean Coco, she is playing so well she is gonna get to the top 10 [in the WTA world rankings]," Bellis said, adding, "Whether it was last week, this week, or the coming week, any week. She is gonna get there."

Shifting attention to Gauff's upcoming matches, Bellis said the teenager should have an easy outing in her Canadian Open first-round encounter against countrywoman Madison Brengle.

"I think with Madison Brengle, you know, she's definitely a tricky player," Bellis said. "I don't see her doing much damage and really see Coco just, just being too solid overall."

"And I do not see Coco really being fazed by Brengele," she continued. "You know kind of junky shots, slice shots, things like that [from Brengle]. So yeah, I see cocoa getting through that. Pretty easily all."

Coco Gauff eyes another deep run at Canadian Open

Gauff is in the midst of a career-best season in 2022.

Coco Gauff, who is in the midst of a career-best season this year, will eye another strong run at the Canadian Open to boost her chances ahead of her home Grand Slam — the US Open, which is scheduled to get underway at the end of the month.

Gauff had her best showing at the Canadian Open last year when she reached the quarterfinals. The youngster has landed in the bottom half of the draw this year.

If she was to come through her opener against Brengle, Gauff could face recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the second round. The likes of Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit are also part of Coco's quarter and are all in contention for the quarterfinal spot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh