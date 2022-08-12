"Coco Gauff is playing & winning non-stop, that's why you don't feel like she's young anymore" - Simona Halep ahead of her Canadian Open quarterfinal clash

Making her ninth appearance at the National Bank Open, Simona Halep is through to the quarterfinals for the sixth time. The World No. 15 from Romania has won the WTA 1000s event twice in the past — 2016 and 2018. For a spot in the semifinals, she will take on young sensation Coco Gauff on Friday

This will be the fourth time that the two players will face each other, with Halep leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. In a press conference after winning her third-round match against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann on Thursday, 30-year-old Halep spoke about her upcoming encounter with Gauff. Although the Romanian has never lost to the American prodigy, she is aware of Gauff's capabilities.

"Well, she's a very tough opponent," Halep said. "And she's super young, she's powerful, she's strong, she's solid. So it's going to be a tough match like always. We played a few times together. Because she's playing non-stop and she's winning non-stop. So that's why you don't feel like she's young anymore."

Apart from Teichmann, Halep defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic and China's Zhang Shuai on her way to the quarterfinals. The two-time Grand Slam champion is yet to drop a set in the tournament. High on confidence, Halep is ready to fight and overcome a difficult challenge.

"It's a big challenge for me again to play quarters here in Canada. I feel confident, but I know that it's going to be tough. So tomorrow's a new day and I will fight like I did today for my match," Halep added.

Gauff reached the last-eight stage by prevailing over compatriot Madison Brengle, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

"Nobody's going to touch the level that she touched" - Simona Halep on Serena Williams

Simona Halep (L) and Serena Williams

Earlier this week, Serena Williams declared that she will retire from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made an early exit from the Canadian Open after losing to Belinda Bencic in the second round.

In a press conference, Simona Halep showered praise on Williams, stating that the legend is an all-time great and that no one will be able to dominate like her again.

"We're going to miss her, but she has many other important things in life to go through. I think it's time to stop tennis because she has a life ahead. She's done unbelievable things in tennis and is going to be the best of them all, forever. Nobody's going to touch the level that she touched. She was the only one who dominated tennis for a few years in a row. I don't think that's going to happen again," Halep added.

