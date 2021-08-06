Coco Gauff reveals she lost her sense of smell after contracting COVID, hopes to participate in future Games after missing Tokyo Olympics

American teen sensation Coco Gauff was gearing up to represent her nation at the Tokyo Olympics until COVID-19 dashed her hopes. One week before she was supposed to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gauff tested positive for the virus.

Participating in the Olympics would have added yet another feather to the 17-year-old's cap, but instead she was forced to withdraw, announcing her diagnosis on social media on July 18.

She made her comeback on Thursday at an exhibition event at the Citi Open in Washington, following which she spoke to the media about her battle with COVID-19. Gauff revealed that she did not suffer many symptoms apart from losing her sense of smell, which she is yet to get back.

“I’m just happy that I didn’t have really many symptoms. I was pretty much asymptomatic,” the 17-year-old told reporters over a Zoom call. "I just had — still have — a loss of smell. But other than that, I’m A-OK.”

Coco Gauff also explained that traveling all over the globe to take part in tournaments had made it difficult for her to get the vaccine earlier. While she was competing at Charleston in April, her father got the Johnson & Johnson jab but she didn't qualify for it as she was not yet 18.

Her mother got the Pfizer vaccine and even Gauff considered getting the first dose before leaving for the European summer. But since she had to be in Europe for three months, the gap between the two shots was a cause for concern.

"The real problem is just getting the dosages spaced out and, obviously, going from country to country is difficult," said Gauff. "If it were just within the U.S., it would be a lot easier.”

But now having beaten the virus, getting the vaccine is the first thing on her mind.

“I’m going to get it as soon as I can," Gauff said.

According to reports, Gauff plans to take the first shot after the Cincinnati Open (August 16-22) and the second following the US Open (August 30-September 12).

Even though missing out on the Olympics was a big setback, the World No. 25 is positive that she will get plenty of opportunities in the future.

“I’m very hopeful I will have many other opportunities to qualify for the team and hopefully actually get to the Olympics before any unforeseen circumstances happen," she said.

Coco Gauff beats Victoria Azarenka in exhibition match on comeback

Coco Gauff

Having spent her time away from the court doing home workouts and swimming, Gauff appears ready to tackle the US hardcourt swing.

She faced two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the first match of a three-player women's invitational at the Citi Open and looked sharp, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 win.

World No. 28 Jessica Pegula, who is set to take on Azarenka on Friday, is the third player in the exhibition event.

🇺🇸 @CocoGauff makes her mark 💪



She kicks off the #CitiOpen Women's Invitational with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Azarenka. pic.twitter.com/agcIpa4QGQ — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 6, 2021

Gauff will get another opportunity to further sharpen her game when she faces Pegula in the final match on Saturday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram