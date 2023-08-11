Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Canadian Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Date: August 11, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview

Coco Gauff in action at the Citi Open

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on her doubles partner and fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday.

Gauff has won 33 out of 45 matches so far in the 2023 season, with two titles to her name. The American has been having a pretty good US Open Series so far, winning her maiden WTA 500 title at the Citi Open without dropping a single set.

Gauff entered the Canadian Open seeded sixth, thus receiving a bye to the second round. She started her tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Katie Boulter to set up a third-round clash against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The teenager broke the Czech twice in the opening set to clinch it 6-3. She dominated the second set and bageled Vondrousova to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open for the second successive year.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, has won 39 out of 52 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open and the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

The American's US Open series started with a semifinal exit at the Citi Open and this was followed by her participation at the Canadian Open. Seeded fourth, the 29-year-old received a walkover to the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

She then faced Yulia Putintseva and beat her 6-4, 6-4 to reach the third round, where her opponent was Jasmine Paolini. Pegula broke early in the first set but the Italian broke her back a few games later.

The American then made another break in the final game to take the set 6-4. She dominated the second set and won it 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 1-1. Their last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, with Gauff winning 6-3, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -150 -1.5 (+145) Over 21.5 (-120) Jessica Pegula +120 +1.5 (-210) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Pegula might be the higher-ranked player but Gauff's recent run of form combined with the fact that she won the last match between the two, gives her the edge entering the match.

The 29-year-old has been very strong on her first serve so far during the Canadian Open, serving eight aces and winning 48 out of 65 points (73.9%). Pegula loves to attack and will aim to do the same against Gauff. However, she has to make sure not to hit too many errors as she cannot afford to gift her doubles partner too many points.

Gauff has served five aces so far during the Canadian Open and has won 37 out of 49 points on her first serve (75.5%). The teenager has looked more composed on court lately and like Pegula, she will also look to attack from the first point.

The match promises to be an interesting one and while both players have a chance of coming out on top, Gauff's recent run of form might just about see her get the win and reach the semifinals in Montreal.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.