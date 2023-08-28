Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Laura Siegemund

Date: August 28, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund preview

Coco Gauff during the Western & Southern Open final

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Gauff has had an impressive season so far, with 38 wins out of 51 matches, winning three titles. The American produced some brilliant performances following her disastrous first-round exit at Wimbledon. She won the Citi Open and followed it up with a quarterfinal run at the Canadian Open.

Next up, was the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Gauff reached the semifinals and faced Iga Swiatek. She beat the World No. 1 for the very first time in her career before defeating Karolina Muchova to win her maiden WTA 1000 singles title.

Laura Siegemund has won nine out of 21 main-draw matches so far this season. She also reached the final of the Poland Open where she lost to Iga Swiatek.

After failing to qualify for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the German entered the US Open qualifiers and beat Nuria Brancaccio 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round. She then triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (4) over Simona Waltert to set up a clash against Oceane Dodin.

The Frenchwoman took the opening set 6-1 but Siegemund took the second set 6-0, forcing the match into a decider. She claimed the final set 6-3 to book her place in the main draw of the US Open.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Siegemund currently leads the head-to-head between the two 1-0, having previously beaten Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland in 2020.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -1100 -6.5 (-105) Over 18.5 (-125) Laura Siegemund +600 +6.5 (-135) Under 18.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Gauff will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given the form she displayed in her last few tournaments.

Since her first-round exit at Wimbledon, the American has lost just one match and that too, in two hours and 24 minutes. She will look to play aggressively, particularly on her service games.

Gauff has served 51 aces in her last three tournaments and will look to fetch as many as she can against Siegemund. However, her second serve has been a little shaky at times, like at the Cincinnati final, where she served six double faults.

The addition of Brad Gilbert to her coaching staff has certainly helped Gauff in the mental department and this will be crucial for her to have a good run in New York.

Siegemund will have to bring on her A-game to survive against Gauff given her current form. The German has an effective serve that fetched her six aces in her final qualifier for the US Open. She will look to have as much play around the net as possible given her proficiency there.

However, considering the sort of form Gauff has displayed, it will take something gargantuan from the German to come out on top.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.