Italian Open 2022 : Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Fixture: (15) Coco Gauff vs (4) Maria Sakkari

Date: 12 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview

World No. 15 Coco Gauff squares up against Maria Sakkari in the last 16 of the Italian Open on Thursday.

The 18 year old is the youngest player to be ranked in the top-100 of the women's rankings. Gauff has had a decent start to the year. She's had to face some tough opponents and has put up a good performance when required. She got the better of World No. 3 Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-3 in the third round of the Qatar Open.

The American is still trying to find her top form on claycourt. Gauff couldn't progress further than the second round in Stuttgart, where she lost to Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2.

The youngster came back stronger in the Madrid Open. She played some top-quality tennis, defeating World No. 40 Yulia Putintseva in the second round 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 before going down to Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4.

Gauff will be looking to improve on her run at Madrid and began her campaign in the Italian capital by outplaying Angelique Kerber and winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. She also sailed past Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash against World No. 4 Maria Sakkari.

The Greek tennis professional has had a solid start to the calendar year despite not having lifted a title yet. She made the finals of the St. Petersburg Women's trophy in Russia and lost against Annett Kontaveit 5-7, 7-6, 7-5.

She continued her good run of form in the next two events and could have gone further if not for Iga Swiatek. The World No. 1 defeated her in the semifinals at Doha and the finals at Indian Wells, both in straight sets.

Sakkari reached the third round at the Stuttgart Open but was forced to retire and was unable to complete her match due to illness.

Sakkari didn't take too long to get back on tour though and scored an impressive first-round victory over Madison Keys at the Madrid Open. Daria Kasatkina made sure the Greek did not move to the last 16, coming back from a set down and stopping Sakkari's run in Madrid 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Sakkari started off her Italian Open campaign with a convincing victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

The two have played each other four times in the last two years. Sakkari leads the head-to-head 3-1. All three of Sakkari's victories have come on hardcourt.

Gauff won their only match at the Italian Open last year and didn't let the Greek settle into any kind of rhythm, winning in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Match odds Games handicap Total Games Coco Gauff -138 +5.5(-385) Under 21.5(-114) Maria Sakkari +131 +4.5( -360) Over 21.5(-112)

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari prediction

The World No. 15 is yet to drop a set at the Italian Open. Gauff is a very good player on clay and can generate power in her shots from the baseline and move quickly around the court. She also made the semifinals here last season before losing to Iga Swiatek.

The fourth seed has struggled to win back-to-back matches since her runner-up finish at Indian Wells in March. Sakkari dismissed Alexandrova comfortably in the first round and will be looking to end on a high before Roland Garros.

Gauff struggled with her first serve in the last round and will look to have a strong serving performance, while the Greek has struggled with double faults in crucial moments. Both players are agile and fit and will push each other around the court, but Sakkari is likely to come out on top in a tight encounter.

Pick : Sakkari to win in 3 sets

