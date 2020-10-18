Cologne 1 final: Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Match details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 18 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Round: Final

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: 2 pm CEST, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Top seed Alexander Zverev will look to win his first title of the season at home when he takes on third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020 at Cologne on Sunday.

After dropping a set against qualifier Lloyd Harris in the semi-final, Zverev rebounded with a strong performance against World No. 71 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. With the help of a strong serving display that included 10 aces, the World No. 7 edged the promising Spaniard 7-5, 7-6(3).

The German has dispelled concerns over his form and fitness following the US Open and French Open and looks motivated once again.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime has been penciled for greatness ever since his arrival on the tour and the young Canadian has lived up to the hype with his spectacular run to the final in Cologne this week.

After beginning his campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen, he trounced Radu Albot 6-3, 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

His power-packed game was on full display in the semifinals against the second seed Roberto Bautista Agut as he recovered from a mid-match wobble to record a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win against the Spanish veteran.

Auger-Aliassime has lost five previous finals on the ATP Tour and will hope he can finally enter the winner's circle on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-0 in their head-to-head. Both the wins for the German came in commanding fashion last year. Zverev pummelled Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters, and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the hardcourts of Beijing.

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Alexander Zverev, who has won 11 titles, will be eager to add one more trophy to his cabinet. Zverev has been successful in Germany, as evidenced by his Munich triumphs, and he will look to keep that streak going.

Double faults have been Zverev's biggest problem in the past year or so but he has been steady on serve this tournament. However, his tendency to play passive forehands down the middle of the court could be punished by Auger-Aliassime, who is equipped with a big serve and powerful forehand.

But if Zverev can stay aggressive from the back of the court, he should be able to see off Auger-Aliassime, whose shabby record in finals could work against him.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.