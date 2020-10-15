Cologne 1: Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris preview

Date: 16 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: 2 pm CEST, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris preview

Alexander Zverev has reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the finals of the US Open this year, losing to Dominic Thiem in both, as well as the fourth round of the French Open (where he lost to an inspired Jannik Sinner). The German has done all of that despite struggling mightily with his serve, which shows just how much potential his game has overall.

Zverev is one of only three players (the other two being Thiem and Novak Djokovic) to reach the last four in two out of the three Majors this pandemic-affected season. The 23-year-old has won two titles on home soil before, and will be looking to win his first ATP title since May 2019 this week in Cologne.

Zverev's quarterfinal opponent is the 23-year-old Lloyd Harris, who reached the final of the Adelaide ATP event in January as a qualifier. The South African came through the qualifying here as well and is now in his second ATP level quarter-final of the season.

Harris had won seven of his previous 12 matches coming into Cologne, and he has continued that solid run in the German city.

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Lloyd Harris

This will be the first meeting between Alexander Zverev and Lloyd Harris, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris prediction

After a first-round bye, Alexander Zverev scored a straight-sets win over the Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco on Thursday. Meanwhile Lloyd Harris has posted four wins this week - two in qualifying, and one each over Kyle Edmund and Steve Johnson in the main draw.

Alexander Zverev

If Zverev can find the rhythm on his first serve like he did on Thursday (he served seven aces and won 84 per cent of his service points against Verdasco), he will be tough to beat on these indoor hardcourts.

Top seed sails through...@AlexZverev blitzes Verdasco 6-4 6-1 in just over an hour to set a meeting with Lloyd Harris in the Cologne quarter-finals pic.twitter.com/kjw6YMDPjd — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 15, 2020

Harris is a solid player who does everything well, but he lacks any major weapon that could help him take control of the match. At the same time, he can be expected to seize the opportunity if Zverev is not up to the mark on Friday.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.