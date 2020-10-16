Cologne 1: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Radu Albot

Date: 16 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: Not Before 5.30 pm CEST, 9 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Radu Albot preview

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Radu Albot in the quarterfinals of the Bett1Hulks Indoors tournament in Cologne on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime came into Cologne desperate for from, having had a disastrous European clay season. The Canadian crashed out in the first round of both the Rome Masters and the Roland Garros, and only mustered one win at the Hamburg European Open.

The 20-year-old will, however, still be happy with the enormous strides he has made on the tour this year. He reached back-to-back finals in Rotterdam and Marseille, and the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time - at the US Open.

The Canadian sensation didn't have to work too hard in his second-round match at Cologne against Henri Laaksonen, prevailing 6-4 6-1 in a little over an hour.

Radu Albot

Radu Albot meanwhile has plenty of experience on tour, but hasn't won a title since Delray Beach in 2019.

To set up the encounter against Auger-Aliassime, the 30-year-old defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Oscar Otte in draining three-setters. Albot has spent a total of 4 and a half hours on the courts of Cologne already.

Advertisement

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Radu Albot head-to-head

The meeting in Cologne is the first between World No. 22 Felix Auger-Aliassime and World No. 82 Radu Albot. Accordingly, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Radu Albot prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2020 French Open

Given his superior ranking, Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the match against Radu Albot as the favorite on paper. But after a terrible spell on clay this year, nothing seems certain for the young Canadian.

Radu Albot is well-known for his excellent footwork and all-round defensive capabilities, and can hold his own against anyone in longer exchanges. He possesses a wide array of shots and a very solid net game given his doubles experience over the years.

The Moldovan's grit and never-say-die attitude could make for a stern test of Auger-Aliassime's resolve. The Canadian does, however, come into the match after reaching two finals on indoor hardcourts this year. And if his performance in the previous match is anything to go by, he seems to have shaken off his recent poor showings.

Auger-Aliassime has a strong first serve and a wristy forehand that can do plenty of damage in the shorter exchanges. If the 20-year-old is at his best, his power and shot-making ability will likely be too hot to handle for Albot.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.