Cologne 1: Filip Krajinovic vs Steve Johnson preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Match details

Fixture: (5) Filip Krajinovic vs. Steve Johnson

Date: TBD

Tournament: Cologne 1

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250 Series.

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: TBD

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Filip Krajinovic vs Steve Johnson preview

After losing to compatriot Nikola Milojevic in the first round of Roland Garros 2020, Serbian star Filip Krajinovic will look to get back to winning ways when he locks horns with Steve Johnson in the Cologne 1 tourney.

The World No. 29 player has a decent win-loss record of 16-8 in the 2020 season. He had made it to the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals, recording a 6-2, 6-1 win over Dominic Thiem in the process. Krajinovic looked in great touch at the US Open 2020, but he could not down David Goffin in the third round.

The Sombor-based player began his clay season with a straight-sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rome. However, he crashed out of the French Open in the opening round.

Steve Johnson will have to bring his 'A' game to the table

Steve Johnson is Filip Krajinovic's first-round opponent at the Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020. The American player had defeated compatriot John Isner in the first round of the US Open before Ricardas Berkanis ended his campaign in the subsequent match.

At Roland Garros 2020, Johnson could only win two games in his straight-sets defeat at the hands of Roberto Carballes Baena. His performances have not been so convincing of late, and Steve will have to play his best tennis to beat Krajinovic in Germany.

Advertisement

Filip Krajinovic vs Steve Johnson head-to-head

Steve Johnson leads Filip Krajinovic 1-0 in the head-to-head record. He had beaten the Adria Tour Belgrade leg runner-up in straight sets at the 2015 Memphis Open.

Filip Krajinovic vs Steve Johnson prediction

Filip Krajinovic should win this match

Even though Filip Krajinovic has never defeated Steve Johnson, he should better his American rival in the Cologne 1 tournament. The Serbian player has played some sensational tennis after the COVID-19 break. He has defeated both Novak Djokovic (Adria Tour) and Dominic Thiem (Cincinnati Masters) this year.

In his last hard court match, he lost to Milos Raonic in a three-set thriller. While Krajinovic's serve is fantastic, his returns might be too hot to handle for Johnson, who only had a 29% win on the second serve in his last match. The 30-year-old from the USA is unlikely to win even one set against Krajinovic.

Prediction: Filip Krajinovic to win in two sets.