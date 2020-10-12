Cologne 1: Marin Cilic vs Ricardas Berankis preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Match details

Fixture: (8) Marin Cilic vs. Ričardas Berankis

Date: 13 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm CEST, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Marin Cilic vs Ricardas Berankis preview

Marin Cilic comes into this tournament on the back of some difficult draws since the season resumed in August. He lost in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters to Denis Shapovalov, both the third round of the US Open and the first round of the French Open to Dominic Thiem, and the round of 16 of the Italian Open to Casper Ruud.

Now ranked No. 40 in the world, Cilic will be hoping that getting back to indoor hardcourts will help rediscover his winning ways. His first opponent in Cologne is 30-year-old Ricardas Berankis, who has been in decent form in recent weeks.

Ricardas Berankis during his third round loss to Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open

Berankis qualified for the Western & Southern Open, going down to Novak Djokovic in the second round. He then reached the third round of the US Open where he was beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta, and the second round of the French Open, where he lost to Djokovic again.

Marin Cilic vs Ricardas Berankis head-to-head

Marin Cilic and Ricardas Berankis have met once before, with Cilic leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Croat won their second round clash at Wimbledon 2015 in five sets.

Marin Cilic vs Ricardas Berankis prediction

Ricardas Berankis, a former junior World No. 1, has been to the third round of a few Slams, including this year's US Open. At 5 ft 9 inches he does not have the firepower of some of the bigger guys, but he is able to make up for that with his speed around the court and his willingness to play super-aggressive tennis.

Marin Cilic with the US Open trophy in New York City in 2014

At 6 ft 6 inches, Marin Cilic is one of the taller players on the tour, and his game is based on a big serve and big groundstrokes. For someone of his height, the Croat covers the court pretty well too.

If Cilic is able to get a high percentage of first serves in and play to his strengths, he should be able to win this without too much trouble.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in straight sets.