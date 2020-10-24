Cologne 2: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 24 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: Not Before 7 pm CEST, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Top seed Alexander Zverev is into his second semifinal in as many weeks in Cologne. The home favorite will now take on teenage sensation Jannik Sinner on Saturday for a place in the final of the 2020 bett1Hulks Championship.

Zverev has played back-to-back three-setters in the Cologne 2 event after dropping just one set during his entire title run in the German city last week. France's Adrian Mannarino pushed Zverev to the limit before falling just short in the end.

The 23-year-old has not been at his fluent best so far in this tournament, which can perhaps be attributed to the string of matches he has played lately. Zverev’s serve in particular seems a little unreliable, as evidenced by the 19 double faults he has coughed up in two matches.

His next opponent, the 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, will be more than happy to take advantage of any such serving woes on Saturday.

Jannik Sinner

The Italian is playing in his first tournament since the French Open, and has shown no signs of slowing despite recently recovering from a stomach bug. Sinner won his first two matches at Cologne with consummate ease, defeating both James Duckworth and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets.

In the quarterfinals Sinner faced his toughest test yet, in the form of Gilles Simon. After losing the first set, the Frenchman turned things around instantly by serving up a bagel in the second. Simon then broke early in the decider to take a 2-0 lead.

However, Sinner chose that moment to show exactly why he’s rated so highly by the experts. Displaying remarkable composure in the face of adversity, the 19-year old broke Simon twice in the third set to finally seal his place in the semis.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Jannik Sinner leads Alexander Zverev 1-0 in the head-to-head.

The duo had met at the recently concluded French Open, where the Italian triumphed in four sets to register the biggest Slam win of his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Alexander Zverev

Neither player has been totally solid in their service games lately. While Alexander Zverev has been serving up a horde of double faults, Jannik Sinner has been facing an unusual number of break points. That said, the Italian has managed to save 16 of the 21 break points he has conceded so far.

The player who returns better will likely control the match on Saturday. And Sinner on his part can stifle the big-hitting German with his range of powerful groundstrokes. It will be up to Zverev to find a way to push the Italian back with his own weight of shot.

The World No. 7 is on a six-match winning streak, but has looked more and more fatigued with each win. If Sinner can play at a reasonably high level throughout the match, he should be able to repeat the French Open result.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.